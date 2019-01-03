Michael Schumacher: F1 pays tribute on legend's 50th birthday

Tributes and well-wishes for F1's most successful driver from around the motorsport world as Michael Schumacher turns 50…

SCHUMI'S FIFTY MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS IN FORMULA 1

50 years ago, a star was born. A star who shaped and changed @F1 forever. Who broke records, redefined excellence and helped lay the foundations for our future success.



We’d like to send our very best wishes to Michael @Schumacher on his 50th birthday. #KeepFighting #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/247WKprWCD — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) January 3, 2019

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal

"Michael has had a tremendous impact on Formula 1. Not only did he set an incredible record - a record that is yet to be beaten - but he also shaped and changed the sport forever. As a driver, Michael took Formula 1 to a whole new level with his attention to detail and his technical knowledge. He did everything with great determination, from his engineering debriefs to his physical training, and was always searching for new ways to improve his on-track performance."

"Michael is one of the founding fathers of the success we have had in the last five years. There is no other driver like him and his vast experience contributed tremendously in the development of our team. He played a crucial role when we re-joined F1 and was one of the people who laid the foundation for our future success. We're extremely grateful for everything he did for us. Today, we all tip our hats to you - happy birthday, Michael!"

Our champ turns 50 today. We’re all with you Michael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/hN4n8Br1ap — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 3, 2019

Wishing you a happy birthday, Michael. 50 years of life and a legacy that will last forever. What an honour it is to say that I have raced with you. You’ve always been a true inspiration to me and the entire world. Keep fighting, Champ 🙏🏾- LH pic.twitter.com/dmx4mLZVfj — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 3, 2019

Happy birthday champ. Wishing you the very best on your 50th. 🏆#KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/7J4c4OZLm9 — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) January 3, 2019

For his 50th birthday, affectionate thoughts for Michael @schumacher , the greatest @F1 champion in history, with unbroken records.



Michael, you’ve always been a fighter and you always will be.#Michael50 #TeamMichael #KeepFighting #F1 pic.twitter.com/S9PDNF7s2Q — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) January 3, 2019

Happy birthday to our great captain Michael.



You're always in our thoughts, keep fighting!



📸: Mario Curti pic.twitter.com/bRTlRPIpGr — NazionalePiloti (@NazionalePiloti) January 3, 2019

All of us at McLaren are sending our best wishes to Michael @Schumacher and his friends and family as he celebrates his 50th birthday today. #KeepFightingMichael #Michael50 pic.twitter.com/K47xMQy1A3 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 3, 2019

Happy 50th birthday, Goat!

Stay strong and keep fighting!! pic.twitter.com/kHI3micbGh — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) January 3, 2019

