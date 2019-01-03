F1 News

News

Michael Schumacher: F1 pays tribute on legend's 50th birthday

"There is no other driver like him..."

Last Updated: 03/01/19 5:07pm

Tributes and well-wishes for F1's most successful driver from around the motorsport world as Michael Schumacher turns 50…

SCHUMI'S FIFTY MOST MEMORABLE MOMENTS IN FORMULA 1

Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal
"Michael has had a tremendous impact on Formula 1. Not only did he set an incredible record - a record that is yet to be beaten - but he also shaped and changed the sport forever. As a driver, Michael took Formula 1 to a whole new level with his attention to detail and his technical knowledge. He did everything with great determination, from his engineering debriefs to his physical training, and was always searching for new ways to improve his on-track performance."

"Michael is one of the founding fathers of the success we have had in the last five years. There is no other driver like him and his vast experience contributed tremendously in the development of our team. He played a crucial role when we re-joined F1 and was one of the people who laid the foundation for our future success. We're extremely grateful for everything he did for us. Today, we all tip our hats to you - happy birthday, Michael!"

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK