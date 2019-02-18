F1 Testing: Alfa Romeo reveal new livery and car, the C38

Alfa Romeo have officially unveiled their new car, the C38.

The Swiss team, formerly Sauber, are aiming to take the next step in their midfield revival in 2019 and revealed their challenger in Barcelona before the first morning of winter testing.

Alfa Romeo had previously offered a first glimpse of their new car with a heart-themed camouflage livery on Valentine's Day, but their C38 reverts back to a similar colour scheme to last season.

Kimi Raikkonen's return after 18 years away represents the team's big winter arrival, with F1's oldest driver joined by Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi.

Alfa Romeo aiming to top midfield?

The scale of Alfa Romeo's improved form proved one of last year's unexpected stories.

The team achieved their highest points tally since 2013, scoring points in seven of the final nine races, and finished eighth in the standings from 10th the previous two years.

While Charles Leclerc's stellar form earned him an immediate promotion to mother team Ferrari, the race-winning experience of Raikkonen honed with the promise of Giovinazzi, who competed in two races for the team at the start of 2017, gives Alfa Romeo what appears a balanced line-up.

