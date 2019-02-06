F1 driver numbers: 2019 line-ups and team names
Last Updated: 06/02/19 12:23pm
There are two new team names, five new drivers, and a very-different looking grid for Formula 1 in 2019.
Force India have become Racing Point, while Alfa Romeo take over naming rights at what was Sauber.
Check out the full list below for all the 2019 team names and driver numbers to look out for:
Who's who in Formula 1 2019
|TEAM
|DRIVERS & CAR NUMBERS
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton - 44
|Valtteri Bottas - 77
|Ferrari
|Sebastian Vettel – 5
|Charles Leclerc - 16
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen – 33
|Pierre Gasly – 10
|Renault
|Daniel Ricciardo – 3
|Nico Hulkenberg – 27
|Haas
|Romain Grosjean – 8
|Kevin Magnussen – 20
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz – 55
|Lando Norris – 4
|Racing Point
|Sergio Perez – 11
|Lance Stroll – 18
|Alfa Romeo
|Kimi Raikkonen – 7
|Antonio Giovinazzi – 99
|Toro Rosso
|Daniil Kvyat – 26
|Alexander Albon – 23
|Williams
|George Russell – 63
|Robert Kubica - 88