F1 driver numbers: 2019 line-ups and team names

Last Updated: 06/02/19 12:23pm

There are two new team names, five new drivers, and a very-different looking grid for Formula 1 in 2019.

Force India have become Racing Point, while Alfa Romeo take over naming rights at what was Sauber.

Check out the full list below for all the 2019 team names and driver numbers to look out for:

Who's who in Formula 1 2019

TEAM DRIVERS & CAR NUMBERS
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton - 44 Valtteri Bottas - 77
Ferrari Sebastian Vettel – 5 Charles Leclerc - 16
Red Bull Max Verstappen – 33 Pierre Gasly – 10
Renault Daniel Ricciardo – 3 Nico Hulkenberg – 27
Haas Romain Grosjean – 8 Kevin Magnussen – 20
McLaren Carlos Sainz – 55 Lando Norris – 4
Racing Point Sergio Perez – 11 Lance Stroll – 18
Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen – 7 Antonio Giovinazzi – 99
Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat – 26 Alexander Albon – 23
Williams George Russell – 63 Robert Kubica - 88

