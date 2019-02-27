Fernando Alonso to test drive in new McLaren ambassador role

1:28 Fernando Alonso was back in the F1 paddock in Barcelona to join his old team McLaren for the second week of testing Fernando Alonso was back in the F1 paddock in Barcelona to join his old team McLaren for the second week of testing

Fernando Alonso will test drive for McLaren in a new 'ambassador' role with the F1 team for the 2019 season.

The two-time world champion opted not to race in F1 this season, but after an appearance in the McLaren garage at pre-season testing on Tuesday prompted speculation, Alonso's continued relationship with the team has been confirmed.

The 37-year-old will help "advise the team's drivers and engineers" and will drive at tests to support the development of their 2020 car.

There are again two in-season tests this year.

2:05 Craig Slater brings you the latest news from the second F1 test in Barcelona Craig Slater brings you the latest news from the second F1 test in Barcelona

"Becoming a McLaren ambassador is a true honour," Alonso said.

"It is a special team, and despite the challenges we have endured recently, it remains so.

"I said before I stopped racing in Formula 1 last year that I see myself with McLaren for a long time to come, so I am delighted at this new role and the ability to stay closely involved with the team I feel is my spiritual home."

Alonso contested 95 Grand Prix with McLaren across two stints, but a second spell with the British team dominated by reliability and performance issues led him to sit out the 2019 campaign.

The Spaniard will also race for McLaren in this year's Indianapolis 500, as he attempts to become only the second driver in history to complete motorsport's Triple Crown by adding to his victories at the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans.

"We have the Indianapolis 500 in May of course, which I am looking forward to immensely, but this is just the beginning of many things we can do together," Alonso continued.

"I am particularly passionate about nurturing young talent, whether that's with my own team or helping the new generation of Formula 1 drivers at McLaren unlock their true potential.

"This is important to both the team and myself, so will be an especially rewarding part of my role."