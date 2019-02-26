F1 Testing, Day One Second Test: Alfa Romeo on top, Mercedes bring upgrades

Alfa Romeo set the pace on an intriguing first morning of the second pre-season test, with Mercedes debuting a heavily-revised W10 in Barcelona.

Antonio Giovinazzi topped the timesheets with a 1:18.589 as Alfa Romeo's impressive start to F1 2019 continued, finishing the session just ahead of Pierre Gasly in the Red Bull and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

But though the top three were split by less than a tenth of a second, it was Mercedes who caught the eye on Tuesday with Lewis Hamilton driving a new-look car.

The world champions, who appeared to be lagging behind early frontrunners Ferrari after Test One, brought a raft of aerodynamic upgrades for the final four days of testing, including a new nose, front wing and floor.

Hamilton's best time was only good enough for eighth and well over a second off Giovinazzi's pace, but the Englishman completed 83 valuable laps as Mercedes conducted several tests.

Mercedes running lots of updates this morning. Nose, frontwing, floor, sidepods, t-wing...#AMuS pic.twitter.com/JKtJxkLLmf — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) February 26, 2019

Ferrari, on the other hand, had a less-reliable first session of the week.

Leclerc only completed six laps in the opening three hours as the Scuderia monitored cooling system issues, finishing just four thousandths behind Gasly as Red Bull enjoyed an encouraging morning.

The Frenchman set the Honda-powered team's fastest lap of pre-season, a 1:18.657, and looked set to top the morning before Giovinazzi's late flurry.

Lance Stroll was fourth for Racing Point, ahead of Kevin Magnussen as Haas topped the mileage charts ahead of Mercedes and Renault, while George Russell ensured Williams finished an impressive sixth.

The Grove team, backrunners last year, missed over half of Test One to heap the pressure on themselves this week, but Russell started well with a 1:19.662.

There was only one red flag in the session - due to Lando Norris' stoppage in the McLaren.

Norris pulled his MCL34 to the side of the Circuit de Catalunya with an as-yet unconfirmed issue, and wasn't seen on track again in the final 90 minutes as he propped up the timesheets.

F1 Testing: Day One, Test Two Timesheet Driver Team Total laps Fastest lap tyre Fastest lap 1) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 56 Compound 4 1:18.589 2) Pierre Gasly Red Bull 61 Compound 3 1:18.647 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 29 Compound 3 1:18.651 4) Lance Stroll Racing Point 44 Unmarked compound 1:19.139 5) Kevin Magnussen Haas 84 Compound 2 1:19.644 6) George Russell Williams 46 Compound 3 1:19.662 7) Alex Albon Toro Rosso 39 Compound 3 1:19.689 8) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 83 Compound 2 1:20.342 9) Nico Hulkenberg Renault 80 Compound 3 1:20.348 10) Lando Norris McLaren 38 Compound 3 1:22.306 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo Renault

