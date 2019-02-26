F1 Testing: Watch the latest updates from trackside
Last Updated: 26/02/19 3:56pm
Catch up with the latest news from pre-season testing as Sky Sports' Craig Slater reports from trackside at the Circuit de Catalunya.
The teams have just four days left to hone their new cars for the upcoming 2019 campaign, with the compressed schedule providing a tantalising glimpse into what we can expect during the new season.
Follow the live Testing blog
Find out more about Sky Sports F1
Play the video at the top of the page to watch Craig's latest report - and don't forget to visit this page throughout the week for the latest updates from the pre-season action.
Follow live testing here
F1 2019 is go! Follow every minute of winter testing with our live blog here