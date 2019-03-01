Lewis Hamilton warns Ferrari are half a second faster after F1 Testing

Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari are currently half a second faster than Mercedes ahead of the start of the F1 2019 season.

Ferrari have excelled during pre-season testing and underlined Hamilton's warning by setting the two fastest times at Barcelona on the final two days.

The fastest laps at F1 Testing

"I think the gap [to Ferrari] is potentially half a second," said Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets on Friday with a lap of 1:16.221, fractionally ahead of the 1:16.231 new team-mate Charles Leclerc recorded on Day Seven.

Armed with the same C5 tyres, Valtteri Bottas also recorded Mercedes' quickest time of the winter on Friday morning.

But his lap of 1:16.561 was over three tenths down on Vettel's benchmark.

"Ferrari are the fastest," said Hamilton. "This is going to be the toughest battle yet.

"Ferrari's pace is very, very good at the moment. The challenge is going to be harder than ever."

But Hamilton added: "Testing is testing. There's no reward for being quick in Testing.

"We don't know because everyone has different engine modes and fuel loads.

"It will be four races before we really know where we stand."

Can Mercedes close the gap before first race?

Though teams have two weeks before the first race of the season in Melbourne - while Mercedes plan to make more significant changes to their W10 car - Hamilton added that he has "no reason to expect" the gap to Ferrari to decrease.

"We could get there and it could be bigger, we could get there and it could be less," he told reporters.

"There's no way looking at the GPS to say what fuel load we're on and what engine mode they're on. They're faster on the straights than us, for example.

"Of course we hope it's not bigger than we might see now and we hope that it's better. But we can't bank on that so we've just got to work towards closing that gap that we think might be there."

Hamilton also recognised that Ferrari have often started the season strongly, but claimed Mercedes "weren't behind anywhere near as much" as half a second last year.

Who has been quickest in winter testing?

Updated at lunchtime on Day Eight:

1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Day Eight, 1:16.221, C5 tyres

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Day Seven, 1:16.231, C5 tyres

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Day Eight, 1:16.561, C5 tyres

4. Alex Albon, Toro Rosso, Day Seven, 1:16.882, C5 tyres

How good does the Ferrari look?

Trackside analysis from Sky F1's Karun Chandhok:

"Watching at T12 now - Vettel looking very hooked up through here on the 16.220 lap. No surprise it's the fastest lap of the test so far - car looks very forgiving on the edge. Even when it steps slightly out of line, Seb's able to carry good speed, pick up throttle and correct it."

Here’s a clear illustration of how downforce can help you! Big differences between the top cars and the midfield on the entry to T12. Bottas / Seb are able to open up the entry to T12 after exiting the T11 kink, Daniel / Kimi have to go straight to the apex of 12. #F12019 pic.twitter.com/BEB8mgrWic — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) March 1, 2019

