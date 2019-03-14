Formula 1 in 2019: Which driver are you? Take our personality quiz!
Last Updated: 14/03/19 9:13am
Lewis Hamilton? Kimi Raikkonen? Lando Norris? Take the personality quiz to match yourself to one of this year's 20 Formula 1 stars...
And don't forget to let us know your result on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!
When's the Australian GP on Sky?
Race underway at 5.10am on Sunday, live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Main Event. Full schedule here!
Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live