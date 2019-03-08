The Australian GP: When's it on and full Sky Sports F1 TV times

Formula 1 2019 starts here!

Sky Sports F1 will be the home of live and exclusive Formula 1 in 2019, broadcasting all 21 races - including every practice, qualifying and grand prix.

And it all starts with the Australian GP on March 15-17.

The key times are:

* The race starts at 5.10am UK time on Sunday, March 17, simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

* Saturday's qualifying hour begins at 6am UK time, with build-up on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event from 5am.

* Coverage from Australia will start with the Live Melbourne F1 Launch Show at 5.50am on Wednesday, March 13.

* Thursday morning's Welcome to the Weekend show will be first broadcast at 7am on Thursday March 14.

* The first track session of the year will be Practice One, underway at 1am on the morning of Friday March 15.

* The first F1 Show of the year will follow Qualifying, simulcast on Sky F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 7.45am on Saturday March 16.

Sky Sports F1's Australian GP schedule

Wednesday, March 13

5.50am: Live Melbourne F1 Launch Show - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, and repeated at 6.30pm and 10pm. Also repeated on Sky One at 11pm.

Thursday, March 14

5am: Drivers' Press Conference Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports App.

7am: Welcome to the Weekend Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, and repeated at 6.30pm and 10pm. Also repeated on Sky One at 11pm.

Friday, March 15

12.30am: Australian GP Practice One build-up - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

1am: AUSTRALIAN GP PRACTICE ONE LIVE - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

4.45am: Australian GP Practice Two build-up - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

5am: AUSTRALIAN GP PRACTICE TWO LIVE - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

7am: Australian GP: The story so far - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Saturday, March 16

2.45am: Australian GP Practice Three build-up - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

3am: AUSTRALIAN GP PRACTICE THREE LIVE - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

4.10am: Paddock Walkabout

5am - Australian GP Qualifying build-up - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

6am - AUSTRALIAN GP QUALIFYING LIVE - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

7.30am - The F1 Show: Australia - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sunday, March 17

3.30am: Australian GP Pitlane Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

4.15am: Australian GP On The Grid Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

5.10am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

7am: Australian GP Paddock Live - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

8am: Full race replay Australian GP - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

11.35am: Full race replay Australian GP - Simulcast on Sky Sports F1 and Sky One.

