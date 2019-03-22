Lewis Hamilton and Daniel 'avocado' Ricciardo's memes

Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo may be F1 rivals, but that has not stopped them exchanging comical memes on social media in the wake of the Australian GP.

It all started in the build-up to F1's season-opener when a young local fan said in an interview that he was supporting 'Daniel Avocado' over the weekend.

The F1 Gossip Column

F1 2019 on Sky Sports

Word quickly spread to Ricciardo and his Renault team as the interview went viral, with the youngster invited to meet Australia's F1 hero at Albert Park.

But the inadvertent 'avocado' name has stuck, with world champion Lewis Hamilton now getting in on the act to offer his own twist…

That post prompted this response from Ricciardo on Instagram:

And F1's world champions reckon a 'bromance' between two of the grid's biggest stars has bloomed:

Not sure about the rest of you guys.



But we’re totally shipping this new bromance… 😅 @RenaultF1Team pic.twitter.com/VI4gf1yHJs — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) March 22, 2019

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1 - and new and existing customers in the UK can now get the channel for just £10 extra a month, our best-ever offer. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live