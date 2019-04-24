Azerbaijan GP: What you need to know

Get ready for some thrills and spills as Formula 1 heads to Azerbaijan for round four of the 2019 season.

Reigning champions Mercedes have made the perfect start with one-two finishes in each of the opening three grands prix, and a repeat this weekend would see them become the first team to achieve the feat in the first four races of a season.

But Baku has produced utter bedlam the last two seasons, which makes pre-race predictions nigh-on impossible. In fact, the three runnings around the circuit have seen three different winners, three different pole sitters and team-mates colliding.

It is also the only track where a team other than Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull has finished on the podium since its first race in 2016.

And after the opening three flyaways, F1's return to the edge of Europe sees teams begin to bring their first big upgrades of the season.

Ferrari have confirmed they will be sporting "a few updates" on their SF90, while both Red Bull and Toro Rosso cars will be running Honda's 'Spec 2' internal combustion engine.

What are the teams and drivers saying?

Toto Wolff, Mercedes: "The layout of the track presents unique challenges and it will be interesting to see which team will find the best compromise to deal with the mixture of long straights and slow corners. Baku is not purely about performance, though, and staying out of trouble is also important for a good result in Azerbaijan."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari: "Azerbaijan is one of my favourite tracks of the season, I simply love it and I've always performed very well there, having won and got another podium finish in Formula 2 and also scored my first Formula 1 points last year. It's a unique track, you cannot find anything like it anywhere else in the world, so it's pretty special."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull: "It's always an exciting weekend and a lot of things can happen. It's a big show and hopefully this year's race will make for a good story."

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault: "If our objective this season - to widen the midfield gap - remains unchanged then we must accept to put in strong efforts to resolve these issues that could compromise our season. Nevertheless, we will push on and bring new elements over the next races. Baku is often unpredictable, the racing there is thrilling and it is an opportunity to capitalise on rivals' errors whilst avoiding making some ourselves."

Carlos Sainz, McLaren: "You can always sense that all drivers look forward to this race, because everyone knows there could be an opportunity for something special. It's been a frustrating start to the championship, with too much going on out of my control, but that is also part of racing. I'm determined to keep pushing no matter what and remain patient."

Bedlam in Baku

A quick look back at some of the biggest moments from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Have your say: Who will win in Azerbaijan?

Quickfire stats

Sergio Perez is the only driver to have finished on the podium more than once in Baku

Nico Rosberg is the only driver to have started on pole and also finish on the podium, winning in 2016.

Baku is one of only three circuits on the F1 calendar that Ferrari have not won at - the others being Sochi and Abu Dhabi

The circuit features both the longest straight - 2.2km at full throttle - and the narrowest segment of track - 7.6m wide through Turns 8-10 - in F1

Ultimate lap record: 1:40.593 - Lewis Hamilton, Q3, 2017

Race lap record: 1:43.593 - Sebastian Vettel, 2017

