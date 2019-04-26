Azerbaijan GP: F1 recovery truck hits bridge with George Russell's Williams

1:32 The recovery truck that was bringing George Russell's Williams back to the pits collided with a bridge that travels over the circuit The recovery truck that was bringing George Russell's Williams back to the pits collided with a bridge that travels over the circuit

There were a comedy of errors in Azerbaijan GP Practice One as the recovery truck carrying George Russell's Williams hit a bridge in the pit lane.

Russell had run over a loose drain cover at Baku's street circuit barely 10 minutes into the session, destroying the floor of his FW42 with the session then being abandoned while checks on the 320 covers on the track were checked.

But things soon got worse for circuit officials when the crane of the recovery truck hit a bridge, and then started leaking oil onto the stricken Williams car.

"It's a comedy of errors," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to Sky F1.

"I've never seen that before."

