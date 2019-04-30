Silverstone denies British Grand Prix deal has been agreed

Silverstone's owners have triggered a break clause in the contract

A deal to keep the British Grand Prix at Silverstone has not yet been agreed, but talks remain ongoing.

Silverstone will not host this year's race, as things stand, having entered into a break clause with Liberty Media which will see them opt out of the original deal to host races until 2026.

Reports a new contract has been agreed to see the British Grand Prix stay at Silverstone beyond 2019 are premature, the venue has said, but negotiations continue.

"Unfortunately there is unsubstantiated news circulating this morning regarding the agreement of a new deal for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone," a statement read.

"At this time we can confirm that we have not agreed a contract however talks are still progressing."

The British Racing Drivers' Club has said "unless a new contractual arrangement can be reached with Liberty, 2019 will be the last year that the British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone - the only viable venue for a British GP".

The terms of the 17-year contract they signed in 2009 have increasingly become too onerous for the BRDC, the circuit's owners, to afford.