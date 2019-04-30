Silverstone denies British Grand Prix deal has been agreed

A deal to keep the British Grand Prix at Silverstone beyond 2019 has not yet been agreed, but talks remain ongoing.

Silverstone will host this year's race in July but no deal is yet in place for 2020 and beyond after the circuit activated a break clause in its agreement with F1 two years ago.

Reports that a new contract has been agreed to see the British Grand Prix stay at Silverstone beyond 2019 are premature, the venue has said, but negotiations continue.

"Unfortunately there is unsubstantiated news circulating this morning regarding the agreement of a new deal for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone," a statement read.

"At this time we can confirm that we have not agreed a contract however talks are still progressing."

The British Racing Drivers' Club, the circuit's owners, has previously said that "unless a new contractual arrangement can be reached with Liberty, 2019 will be the last year that the British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone - the only viable venue for a British GP".

The terms of the original 17-year contract they signed in 2009 have increasingly become too onerous for the BRDC to afford.