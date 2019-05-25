Indy 500: Final practice complete ahead of Sunday's big race

Simon Pagenaud, who starts on pole on Sunday, in practice action around the famous Indy oval

Tony Kanaan set the fastest lap during Indianapolis 500 'Carb Day' practice on Friday, with a best one lap speed of 225.517 mph.

The A.J. Foyt Racing driver led Santino Ferrucci by 0.0054 seconds.

Takuma Sato would end the session third fastest at 225.468 mph, with Jordan King (225.337 mph) and James Davison (225.314 mph) rounding up the top five.

Further down the practice results, defending race champion Will Power was the fastest Penske driver of the session, finishing tenth with a best lap speed of 224.240 mph.

Indianapolis 500 pole sitter and IndyCar Grand Prix winner Simon Pagenaud would finish the session 22nd fastest, with a best lap time of 222.856 mph.

Following the conclusion of Carb Day practice, the next on track session for the NTT IndyCar Series will be the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Sky Sports F1's Indy 500 schedule

Sky F1 subscribers in the UK and Ireland can watch America's biggest motor race after Sunday's Monaco GP.

Build-up begins on the Red Button on Sky F1 from 4pm, while both the channel and the Sky Sports App switch to front coverage of the rest of the coverage from 5pm.

The race starts at 5.45pm BST.

12.30pm: Monaco GP Pit Lane Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1.30pm: Monaco GP On The Grid Live! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.10pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX LIVE! (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm: Monaco GP Paddock Live!

4pm: Indy 500 build-up (Red Button)

5pm: Indy 500 LIVE! (Race starts at 5.45pm)

9pm: Monaco GP highlights

10pm: Monaco GP best bits

10.30pm: Monaco GP race replay

