Canadian GP Practice Three: Sebastian Vettel leads Ferrari one-two

Sebastian Vettel led Charles Leclerc as Ferrari stayed ahead of great rivals Mercedes to set up what should be a thrilling battle for pole in Canadian GP qualifying.

Ferrari repeated their one-two from Friday's second session, with Vettel this time ahead of Leclerc, as Mercedes' deficit to the front grew to some 0.3 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton returned to the track following his P2 crash and was third fastest, three tenths ahead of team-mate and title rival Valtteri Bottas.

"It looks really exciting," said Sky F1's Jenson Button. "The Ferrari obviously looks competitive. The Mercedes... it will be there in qualifying, we all know it will be.

"We've got a good qualifying session coming up."

0:50 Kimi Raikkonen may not know what to call them, but he's had to avoid one scurrying along the track Kimi Raikkonen may not know what to call them, but he's had to avoid one scurrying along the track

Whether or not an indication that Mercedes are yet to unleash the full potential of their upgraded engine, Ferrari held a considerable advantage down Montreal's two long straights.

"We are losing six tenths on the straight," revealed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. "We have a fight on our hands."

Red Bull look unlikely to join the fight for the front row, with Max Verstappen finishing a second back in fifth, although the Dutchman was compromised by a Mercedes at the end of his final flying lap.

Team-mate Pierre Gasly was sixth, with Red Bull closer to the midfield than the Ferraris.

Daniel Ricciardo was seventh for Renault ahead of Lando Norris, with McLaren looking strong contenders to battle for the head of the midfield with their engine suppliers and Racing Point.

Yet it still proved a session of mixed fortunes for the new home Canadian team.

While Sergio Perez finished a promising ninth fastest to maintain Racing Point's consistent top-10 form so far this weekend, Lance Stroll did not complete a lap after a spectacular hydraulics failure on his car down Montreal's backstraight.

Canada's home driver, who has suffered 10 successive Q1 eliminations, is again on the backfoot heading into this evening's session at 7pm on Sky Sports F1.

Canadian GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:10.843 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.139 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.393 4) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.688 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.999 6) Pierre Gasly Red Bull +1.071 7) Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.202 8) Lando Norris McLaren +1.311 9) Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.332 10) Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso +1.455 11) Nico Hulkenberg Renault +1.462 12) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.494 13) Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.556 14) Alexander Albon Toro Rosso +1.580 15) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.784 16) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.865 17) Romain Grosjean Haas +2.354 18) George Russell Williams +3.123 19) Robert Kubica Williams +3.583 20) Lance Stroll Racing Point No time set

Sky Sports is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live