Ferrari won't appeal Sebastian Vettel penalty from Canadian GP

Ferrari have decided not to appeal against Sebastian Vettel's penalty which lost him the Canadian GP, according to reports.

However, Ferrari have told Sky Sports they are 'still working on putting together evidence' over the incident.

As Sky F1 reported on Sunday, although time penalties are not technically allowed to be appealed under F1's sporting regulations, the overriding International Sporting Code permits a 'right of review' over track incidents if 'new evidence' can be presented.

Any bespoke 'appeal' had to be formally lodged with the FIA by Thursday but the Press Association report Ferrari have now told F1's governing body they won't be going ahead with that process.

Ferrari have declined to confirm those reports.

They instead may wish to submit a 'right of review', which would mean they have 14 days after the final classification to provide new evidence that was not available at the time.

Vettel's five-second penalty for forcing Lewis Hamilton off the track in Montreal cost him the victory, led to heated post-race antics and has sparked huge debate over rules in the sport.

No appeal, but a review?

The FIA's own International Sporting Code Article gives competitors an opportunity to submit post-race reviews.

Article 14.1.1 of the code states: "[If] a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the Competition concerned, whether or not the stewards have already given a ruling, these stewards or, failing this, those designated by the FIA, must meet (in person or by other means) on a date agreed amongst themselves, summoning the party or parties concerned to hear any relevant explanations and to judge in the light of the facts and elements brought before them."

