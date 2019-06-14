F1 extends 2021 regulations deadline to October

F1 stakeholders have agreed to delay the publication of the sport's long-awaited package of 2021 rules until the end of October.

At a meeting at the FIA's Paris headquarters featuring bosses from all 10 teams - plus world champion Lewis Hamilton and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg - it was agreed to defer the release of the final regulations for a further four months.

The previous deadline for the regulations had been the end of June.

A statement read: "While the FIA Formula 1 World Championship's key stakeholders feel the core objectives outlined for the future set of regulations of the championship have been defined, in the interests of the sport it was agreed that the best outcome will be achieved by using the extra time for further refinement and additional consultation."

Further meetings will be held in the forthcoming months ahead of the new October deadline.

Images of a 2021 concept car released by F1 last year

2021 is being viewed as an effective reset for F1's regulations, with a budget cap of $175m set to be introduced in an attempt to make the sport more sustainable and competitive. Technical rules are also set to change to improve car design and aid overtaking.

Changes to the sporting regulations are also on the table, with tweaks to the grand prix weekend format set to be introduced.

