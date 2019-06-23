French GP: Lando Norris-Daniel Ricciardo last-lap drama under investigation

0:39 Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo battle on the final lap of the French GP, with the Renault getting ahead in a controversial move Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo battle on the final lap of the French GP, with the Renault getting ahead in a controversial move

Daniel Ricciardo's seventh-place finish in the French GP is under investigation after his final-lap passes on McLaren's Lando Norris and Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen.

In a dramatic conclusion to the fight for the final points positions, Norris fell into the clutches of the Renault after a hydraulic problem developed on his McLaren.

Ricciardo passed Norris at the Turn Eight-Nine chicane but ran wide over the run-off while doing so, with stewards looking at an alleged case of 'leaving the track and gaining an advantage'.

Norris, who then ran wide himself as Ricciardo returned to the track, was swiftly overtaken by Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and the second Renault of Nico Hulkenberg, meaning he finished 10th.

"I don't know," said a diplomatic Norris as he watched the incident on Sky Sports F1.

"It was a tough race. Carlos (Sainz) still got points for the team, I still got one point... we'll wait and see."

Ricciardo dropped behind Raikkonen as he lost momentum, but overtook the Alfa Romeo beyond the white lines on the inside of the track on the run to Turn 10.

Analysing the incidents on the SkyPad, Anthony Davidson said: "Personally I expect come kind of penalty to come from this."

