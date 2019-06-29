Austrian GP: Charles Leclerc beats Lewis Hamilton to pole

Charles Leclerc claimed a brilliant Austrian GP pole for Ferrari from an under-investigation Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic session that saw Sebastian Vettel qualify only 10th.

With Mercedes defeated on Saturday by an on-song Leclerc at the Red Bull Ring, Hamilton's second place is only provisional with an alleged block on Kimi Raikkonen in Q1 being looked at by the stewards.

An engine-related issue for Vettel at the start of Q3 meant he failed to set a lap in the final phase.

Max Verstappen claimed the scalp of Valtteri Bottas to take third place for Red Bull at their home race, with the second Mercedes fourth.

"I think it's quite cool to see three different teams in the top three positions," said Hamilton, who ended up two tenths of a second adrift of Leclerc's pole time of 1:03.003.

0:45 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for Kimi Raikkonen qualifying block during Q1 of the Austrian GP. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is under investigation for Kimi Raikkonen qualifying block during Q1 of the Austrian GP.

Kevin Magnussen took an out-of-the-blue fifth for Haas, although takes a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, with Lando Norris continuing his fine form in sixth place for McLaren.

Alfa Romeo, meanwhile, claimed a surprise double top-10 result and outqualified the second Red Bull of Pierre Gasly, whose qualifying troubles continue amid ongoing speculation about his seat.

Magnussen's penalty means Vettel will start ninth, but with it all to do to make progress for the second successive weekend.

The Hamilton-Raikkonen investigation centres around an incident at Turn Three when the Mercedes was ahead on the road but not on a fast lap. Hamilton was on the inside of the corner as the Alfa Romeo approached, before taking to the run-off area.

0:48 How Sebastian Vettel's Austrian GP qualifying session fell apart in Q3 How Sebastian Vettel's Austrian GP qualifying session fell apart in Q3

Austrian GP Qualifying: Top 10

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

5. Kevin Magnussen, Haas*

6. Lando Norris, McLaren

7. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

8. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

9. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

10. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

*5-place grid penalty

3:11 Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen react to their qualifying sessions in Austria Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen react to their qualifying sessions in Austria

Ferrari hit back against Mercedes - but what about their strategy?

As it stands, F1's Big Three line up with one car at the head of the field in sequence for the first time this season - with Ferrari clearly quickest over a single lap for the second time in three events.

"Ferrari are killing us on the straights," admitted Bottas, with the more Canada-like nature of the short but fast Red Bull Ring playing to Ferrari's known speed strengths.

But it was Leclerc who truly demonstrated the SF90's potential with the 21-year-old's final lap in Q3 some 0.259s quicker than Hamilton's.

"The car felt amazing. In P1 I struggled a little bit and then from P2 it was quite good and a big pleasure to drive this car on the limit," said Leclerc, celebrating his second F1 pole.

"On what we tested in P2, we're pretty happy with the choice we've made, so we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Hamilton's front-row position was only secured with his final lap, with the world champion starting his last attempt a provisional fourth. He said the lack of slipstream from a car ahead hurt his pace.

"Congratulations to Charles, he's been quick all weekend," said Hamilton. "Positioning was so difficult out there and I always out at the front so I was never getting the slipstream."

However, Leclerc will start on different tyres to Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas after Ferrari used the faster soft compound, compared to their rivals' more durable mediums, to set their Q2 times on.

Despite clearly having the pace to progress to Q3 on a harder compound, Ferrari chose the attacking strategy for Leclerc and Vettel. But while the polesitter will have a grip advantage over the cars immediately behind him at the start, Leclerc will be expected to pit earlier than Verstappen and the Mercedes'.

The whole Austrian GP weekend is live only on Sky Sports F1. Sunday's race begins at 2.10pm with build-up from 12.30pm. Find out more about Formula 1 on Sky Sports