Austrian GP grid: Lewis Hamilton fourth, not fifth, amid mass penalties

Lewis Hamilton has lost only two of his three penalty places on the Austrian GP grid after the FIA confirmed the provisional starting order for Sunday's race.

Hamilton qualified second fastest at the Red Bull Ring but was later given a three-place grid demotion for blocking Kimi Raikkonen during Q1 - and so it had originally been expected that he would slip to fifth in the order.

However, in the FIA's final collation of the order on Saturday night, Hamilton gained one place back owing to the fact Haas' Kevin Magnussen, the original fifth-placed qualifier, also had a grid drop to factor in.

Sky Sports F1's Rachel Brookes explained on Twitter how the complex, and somewhat unintuitive, grid-forming process works when there are penalties to be applied:

So @LandoNorris will actually start fifth not fourth because of the way penalties are applied. A gap is left in the grid as each penalty is applied then the grid is closed up after all penalties have been applied and as such @LewisHamilton starts 4th and not 5th. pic.twitter.com/2KBsFQQjMO — Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) June 29, 2019

Magnusson gained a five-place penalty earlier on Saturday for an unscheduled gearbox change and does serve the full sanction, so drops to 10th.

Lando Norris, Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi, Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel all gain one place as a result.

Charles Leclerc starts on pole for Ferrari, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen promoted to Hamilton's old front-row slot in second. Bottas and Hamilton form an all-Mercedes second row ahead of what is set to be a thrilling battle for victory.

Sunday's Austrian GP starts at 2.10pm on Sky F1, with build-up from 12.30pm.

Who else has Austrian GP penalties?

For the first time this season, the Austrian GP grid features a host of changes from the final qualifying result owing to various penalties.

Nico Hulkenberg, Carlos and Alex Albon are all talking engine penalties and drop to 15th, 19th and 20th respectively.

Williams' George Russell was also punished for blocking in Q1 and, like Hamilton, gained a three-place punishment from stewards.

However, owing to greater penalties for Sainz and Albon, Russell actually gains a position from where he qualified and starts 18th out of the 20 cars. The Briton had qualified ahead of team-mate Robert Kubica in 19th.

Only polesitter Leclerc and 11th-placed Romain Grosjean will start in the places they qualified.

Provisional Austrian GP Grid

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

5. Lando Norris, McLaren

6. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

7. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

8. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull

9. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

10. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

11. Romain Grosjean, Haas

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

13. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

14. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

15. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

16. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

17. Robert Kubica, Williams

18. George Russell, Williams

19. Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso

20. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

