British GP: Jenson Button, Sky F1 team and Lewis Hamilton hail race

Jenson Button and the Sky F1 team hailed Sunday's British GP as one of the best Silverstone races while Lewis Hamilton described it as a "great day for the sport" after epic battles throughout the field.

Hamilton clinched a record-breaking sixth victory to the delight of the packed Silverstone grandstands, while fans were also treated to dramatic tussles between Red Bull and Ferrari, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc starring before Sebastian Vettel shunted into the Dutchman.

"It was a fantastic British Grand Prix," Sky F1's Button said, the 2009 world champion. "One of the best I've ever seen."

Martin Brundle added: "I loved that race, all the way through. It had a bit of everything, didn't it?

Max Verstappen overtook the Ferrari into Stowe but Sebastian Vettel then rear-ended the Red Bull under braking during the British GP

"Some great combative driving, the speed of the cars, the enthusiasm and support of the crowd. What a sporting theatre it's been today. I loved it from start to finish."

Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, was also enthused by the showpiece event as he continued: "It was a fantastic Grand Prix with some hard and fair racing."

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were in a close battle on track in the early stages of the British GP

Hamilton, who beat Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas after benefiting from the Safety Car, wasn't involved in the fights behind but still appreciated the wheel-to-wheel action, as F1 served up another incident-filled afternoon.

"That's what everyone wants, isn't it?" he told reporters. "Good for them and I'm glad that it was a great day for the sport."

'F1 in safe hands with Max and Leclerc'

One of the highlights of the race was the scrap between Verstappen and Leclerc, after which the Ferrari driver claimed it was the "most fun I've ever had in a Formula 1 car".

Verstappen, meanwhile, told Sky F1's Ted Kravitz: "We had fun out there and hopefully it was good for the fans as well - a bit of fighting on the track."

Brundle believes the two young drivers, both 21, will be "fighting over world championships" in the near future while Sky F1's Anthony Davidson was energised by the contest.

Both drivers made contact into the chicane as the Ferrari took the inside line but Max Verstappen then sweeps back round on the exit and keeps position

"Seeing that young generation, Max and Charles - that was a real statement drive today from Charles Leclerc," he said.

"The future of of Formula 1 is in safe hands with those two. "

