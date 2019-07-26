PETRONAS, Mercedes open global search for trackside fluid engineer

PETRONAS have opened a global search for a trackside fluid engineer to become part of the Mercedes team, the current F1 world champions.

Following on from the success of 2018's inaugural search, which drew more than 7,000 entrants from around the world, PETRONAS are on the hunt for another engineer to join partners Mercedes in the 2020 F1 season to provide onsite technical support.

"Throughout our decade-long partnership, PETRONAS fuel and oils have been the lifeblood in our car, and PETRONAS has played an invaluable role in producing the consistent performance and reliability vital to the last five years of World Championship success," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"The PETRONAS fluid experts give us real-time analysis and early detection of potential challenges - vital technical expertise."

The search for the 2020 #PETRONASmotorsports Trackside Fluid Engineer is now OPEN! 🥳



Head to LinkedIn if you fancy yourself as the next #PTFE 👉 https://t.co/1ihcKTsbi6 pic.twitter.com/PKW7UV0UiH — PETRONAS Motorsports (@PET_Motorsports) July 25, 2019

24-year-old Zimbabwe-born Stephanie Travers was selected at the end of 2018's maiden search.

"Stephanie has been a great addition and we're excited to nurture the new talent joining our trackside family in 2020," said Wolff.

Travers said: "It has always been my dream to work in F1 so I'm really grateful for this opportunity.

"It's not without its challenges but I'm learning every day to keep cool and put my best foot forward. The team are really wonderful to work with so I'm just happy and embracing this incredible experience."

The search is open until September 25, 2019. To apply, visit PETRONAS Lubricants International LinkedIn page or email ptfe2020@pli-petronas.com