Mercedes and Ferrari left hoping for different German GP weather

Lewis Hamilton is welcoming the prospect of a 'weather reset' at the German GP with cooler temperatures and a threat of rain set to arrive on Saturday.

For just the third time in 11 grands prix this season, Mercedes topped neither Friday practice session, with Ferrari instead leading the way in stifling temperatures at Hockenheim that approached 40 degrees.

However, there is set to be a sharp turnaround for the remainder of the weekend in the shape of a 10-degree temperature drop from Saturday - with the additional prospect of thundery showers for qualifying too.

"We're hoping the weather won't be like this for the rest of the weekend," admitted Hamilton, third-fastest behind Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel in P2.

"If it's cooler and it's dry, nothing from today really applies - the tyres will come back towards us and everyone will be quicker and more comfortable on the track."

5:09 Anthony Davidson and David Croft look back at the key moments from Friday's practice sessions ahead of the German GP Anthony Davidson and David Croft look back at the key moments from Friday's practice sessions ahead of the German GP

Unsurprisingly, the opposite wish was true for Ferrari's drivers after such an encouraging first day.

"If it's raining, we know Red Bull are very strong, if it's cooler, we know it will help Mercedes, so it's not going to be an easy day," said Leclerc.

Vettel added: "It would have been nice to have had a really hot race. It's also fun inside the car, I quite like it when you break a sweat."

Mercedes struggled in the heat of Austria a month ago, their only race-day defeat this season, with car and engine overheating but have introduced a sizeable upgrade in Germany this weekend partialy aimed at improving those issues.

So can Ferrari maintain fast start?

The only other two times this season, Bahrain and Baku, when Ferrari have locked out the top two timesheet positions on a Friday came at tracks where they had the fastest car all weekend.

But with conditions set to change so significantly in central Germany overnight, the picture at the front is less clear than usual at this stage of proceedings.

"There is so much overheating on the tyres today that it is hard to know where we stand," said Mercedes' Andrew Shovlin.

"In terms of pace, some runs were a bit better than others but our overall feeling is that in these temperatures, we're probably sitting a little bit behind Ferrari."

Vettel, happier with his Ferrari than for several races, said: "We still see what the conditions are, it's a bit of a lottery. We do the homework today and try to get the best car to have a smooth day tomorrow."

