Nico Hulkenberg 'gutted' after crash as midfield rue podium miss

A "gutted" Nico Hulkenberg said missing out on a first Formula 1 podium after crashing out of the chaotic German GP "hurts".

Hulkenberg was enjoying a strong race in the mixed conditions, running fourth behind only Max Verstappen and the Mercedes, who later both crashed, before losing control of his Renault at the final corner hot-spot.

The home favourite was on course to finally end his unwanted F1 drought - Hulkenberg is the driver to have completed the most races, 167, without ever setting foot on the podium.

"Today is one of those days where you have to make it stick, where you have to make it count when you're given an opportunity," a crestfallen Hulkenberg told Sky F1.

"I'm just gutted, for myself and for the team that we couldn't make it stick - especially in front of the home fans.

"It hurts and it's going to hurt even more tomorrow."

Hulkenberg admitted he had a "fun race" for the most part of it - the German was second at one stage - but was made to rue a mistake many drivers made during a crazy afternoon.

"One little moment to the entry of Turn 16, I lost the car a little bit on a damp track with tyres that are degrading," he added. "That black tarmac is basically like ice and I wasn't aware of that."

Stroll: Strategy right, podium blow

Daniil Kvyat secured a surprise podium for Toro Rosso on Sunday but many other drivers were in contention.

One of those was Lance Stroll in the Racing Point, who shot into contention after becoming the first man to opt for soft tyres again with 20 laps to go.

"It's a bit unfortunate that the podium was taken away from us," Stroll said, who finished fourth. "We were definitely in position with 20 laps to go and I think I was leading the race at one point!

"Small error allowed Daniil to get by and that was a bit disappointing but aside from that it was a hectic race. We were at the back for the majority of it but we were on the right tyre with 20 laps to go and that's all that counts."

Stroll continued: "I was driving around the circuit with my visor half open the whole lap, inspecting the tarmac to see if it was good enough for slicks. We had to take the risk with 20 laps to go. It wasn't fully dry and there was still some corners where it was damp and it was just about survival.

"I knew if we could jump our competitors we would be in pretty good shape, and that was the case."

Sainz: I wanted McLaren podium

Carlos Sainz finished fifth behind Stroll, and admitted he was "not entirely happy" after sensing an epic return to the podium was on the cards for McLaren. However, he had to fit old soft tyres from qualifying when the track started to dry while his rivals were able to fit fresh rubber.

"Obviously I'm not entirely happy as I could see a podium there," Sainz admitted.

"A crazy race but it was great fun. We were as quick as Ferrari in the wet and as quick as the Mercedes on the slicks in wet conditions."

Albon: 'Hung out to dry' when battling Lewis

"Happy but slightly miffed" was how Alex Albon described his race despite his best-ever F1 finish.

Albon also looked a good bet for a podium at one stage, battling Hamilton after Hulkenberg's crash resulted in a third Safety Car, but he lost out to his rivals while trying to overtake the Mercedes.

"We were fourth for most of the race and we were there genuinely on pace," Albon said.

"It was the most frustrating thing ever. I was right behind Lewis, and I thought I'll let him race because he'll pull away quite quickly at the Safety Car restart.

"But he made a mistake in Turn Two and the last thing I wanted to do was battle with Lewis and try and overtake him but I got forced into it because he ran wide... I could just see Carlos and everyone steaming and getting our slipstream.

"I got hung out to dry!"

