McLaren enter IndyCar Series for 2020 season

McLaren are returning to IndyCar but their chief executive Zak Brown says Fernando Alonso will not be one of their full-time drivers.

McLaren will enter the full IndyCar season in 2020 as they expand their motorsport activities.

Run as a separate programme to their F1 operation, McLaren are partnering with the existing Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports squad, which is based in America, as they commit to a full IndyCar season following attempts at the showpiece Indy 500 with Fernando Alonso in two of the last three years.

The team will be led by Gil de Ferran, McLaren's sporting director and former IndyCar champion, and be renamed Arrow McLaren Racing SP. Their two cars will run Chevrolet engines.

"IndyCar has been part of McLaren since our early years of racing, and the series today provides not only a commercial platform to continue to grow our brand in North America, but competition with some of the best teams in international motorsport," said McLaren chief executive Zak Brown.

"This team provides McLaren with the right synergy as a strategic partner for our return to the sport."

De Ferran added: "Our ambition, over time, is to consistently compete for wins and championships. We acknowledge the challenge ahead of us but McLaren is committed to this partnership and to supporting the team as a whole."

