F1 2020 schedule: Record 22-race calendar revealed, German GP axed

Formula 1 has revealed a record-breaking 22-race calendar for the 2020 season, with new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands, while Germany drops out.

The provisional schedule still has to be approved by the World Motor Sport Council.

The F1 2020 campaign is set to start with a double header, starting as usual in Australia, on March 15, before heading to Sakhir for the Bahrain GP the following week.

The new schedule features notable additions in the Vietnam GP and Dutch GP.

What's new on F1 2020 calendar? 22 races and seven back-to-backs, including one to start the season

New races in Vietnam and the Netherlands, Germany axed

China fourth race of the season, while Azerbaijan GP moves to June

Great Britain and Hungary now standalone races

USA-Mexico back-to-back order changes

Season finishes in November rather than December

Vietnam's capital city of Hanoi is due to host a street race for the third round of the season on April 5, while Zandvoort returns to F1 after a 35-year absence - with home favourite Max Verstappen's presence likely to attract huge crowds and a sea of orange on May 3.

The British GP at Silverstone, which has had its contract extended, takes place on July 19.

3:44 Jump on board for a simulated look at Hanoi Street Circuit, which will host the inaugural Vietnam GP in 2020. Jump on board for a simulated look at Hanoi Street Circuit, which will host the inaugural Vietnam GP in 2020.

The Italian GP at Monza on September 6 is subject to the contract signature, which is expected to be a formality. Spain and Mexico have recently had their deals renewed.

The German GP, which has featured on all but four of the F1 calendars since 1950, is the only race to fall off the draft schedule - despite a Hockenheim thriller in F1 2019.

The F1 2020 season finishes with the Abu Dhabi GP on November 29.

Losing one race, but adding two, results in a first-ever 22-race F1 season. F1's previous record amount of races is 21, from 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The provisional 2020 F1 calendar March 15 Melbourne Australia March 22 Sakhir Bahrain April 5 Hanoi Vietnam April 19 Shanghai China May 3 Zandvoort Netherlands May 10 Barcelona Spain May 24 Monaco Monaco June 7 Baku Azerbaijan June 14 Montreal Canada June 28 Le Castellet France July 5 Spielberg Austria July 19 Silverstone Great Britain August 2 Budapest Hungary August 30 Spa-Francorchamps Belgium September 6 Monza* Italy September 20 Singapore Singapore September 27 Sochi Russia October 11 Suzuka Japan October 25 Austin USA November 1 Mexico City Mexico November 15 Sao Paolo Brazil November 29 Yas Marina Abu Dhabi *subject to contract signature

