F1 2020 schedule: Record 22-race calendar revealed, German GP axed
Provisional calendar confirmed by F1, with new additions in Vietnam and the Netherlands but no room for German GP; Season starts with double header, Italian GP subject to contract signature
By Matt Morlidge
Last Updated: 29/08/19 10:11am
Formula 1 has revealed a record-breaking 22-race calendar for the 2020 season, with new races in Vietnam and the Netherlands, while Germany drops out.
The provisional schedule still has to be approved by the World Motor Sport Council.
The F1 2020 campaign is set to start with a double header, starting as usual in Australia, on March 15, before heading to Sakhir for the Bahrain GP the following week.
The new schedule features notable additions in the Vietnam GP and Dutch GP.
What's new on F1 2020 calendar?
- 22 races and seven back-to-backs, including one to start the season
- New races in Vietnam and the Netherlands, Germany axed
- China fourth race of the season, while Azerbaijan GP moves to June
- Great Britain and Hungary now standalone races
- USA-Mexico back-to-back order changes
- Season finishes in November rather than December
Vietnam's capital city of Hanoi is due to host a street race for the third round of the season on April 5, while Zandvoort returns to F1 after a 35-year absence - with home favourite Max Verstappen's presence likely to attract huge crowds and a sea of orange on May 3.
The British GP at Silverstone, which has had its contract extended, takes place on July 19.
The Italian GP at Monza on September 6 is subject to the contract signature, which is expected to be a formality. Spain and Mexico have recently had their deals renewed.
The German GP, which has featured on all but four of the F1 calendars since 1950, is the only race to fall off the draft schedule - despite a Hockenheim thriller in F1 2019.
The F1 2020 season finishes with the Abu Dhabi GP on November 29.
Losing one race, but adding two, results in a first-ever 22-race F1 season. F1's previous record amount of races is 21, from 2016, 2018 and 2019.
The provisional 2020 F1 calendar
|March 15
|Melbourne
|Australia
|March 22
|Sakhir
|Bahrain
|April 5
|Hanoi
|Vietnam
|April 19
|Shanghai
|China
|May 3
|Zandvoort
|Netherlands
|May 10
|Barcelona
|Spain
|May 24
|Monaco
|Monaco
|June 7
|Baku
|Azerbaijan
|June 14
|Montreal
|Canada
|June 28
|Le Castellet
|France
|July 5
|Spielberg
|Austria
|July 19
|Silverstone
|Great Britain
|August 2
|Budapest
|Hungary
|August 30
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Belgium
|September 6
|Monza*
|Italy
|September 20
|Singapore
|Singapore
|September 27
|Sochi
|Russia
|October 11
|Suzuka
|Japan
|October 25
|Austin
|USA
|November 1
|Mexico City
|Mexico
|November 15
|Sao Paolo
|Brazil
|November 29
|Yas Marina
|Abu Dhabi
|*subject to contract signature
