Anthoine Hubert killed in F2 accident at Spa

F2 driver Anthoine Hubert has died after an accident in Saturday's race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Frenchman Hubert was 22 years of age.

An FIA statement confirmed that Hubert was taken to the circuit's medical centre by emergency crews and succumbed to his injuries. He passed away at 18:35 local time.

Juan Manuel Correa is in a stable condition and being treated at the CHU Liege hospital after being involved in the accident, which occurred on the second lap of Saturday afternoon's F2 feature race in Belgium.

The FIA said that more information on Correa's condition will be provided when it becomes available.

A high-speed accident at Raidillon involving Hubert, Correa and Giuliano Alesi saw the F2 feature race immediately red-flagged and then cancelled.

"The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident," the governing body said.

Alesi was found to have escaped injury after checks at the Spa medical centre.

Hubert, who raced for the BWT Arden team, won last year's GP3 Series and had claimed two wins in his debut year of F2. He was also a Renault academy driver.

'Anthoine was a tremendous racing talent'

Tributes have been paid from across the motorsport community to Hubert, who was one of the rising names in the junior categories.

"The entire Mercedes family sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anthoine Hubert, and his Arden and Renault teams on this tragic day," said F1's world champions.

Can’t believe it, we had the same age, we started racing together and battled on track for years.

All my thoughts goes to his family. Repose en paix Anthoine — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 31, 2019

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer described Hubert as a "wonderful person and a tremendous racing talent".

"It's almost impossible to find the right words at moments like these, but we are all devastated to hear the tragic news from today's Formula 2 race," said Szafnauer.

I can not believe it. RIP my friend ❤ — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 31, 2019

"Anthoine was a wonderful person and a tremendous racing talent who had already enjoyed great success in the sport. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and supporters."

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram: "Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."

It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing learns of the passing of Anthoine Hubert in today's Formula 2 race. The team sends its heartfelt condolences to Anthoine's family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 31, 2019

Ferrari's Mattia Binotto said in a statement: "It's pretty much impossible to find the right words in dreadful moments like these. Today's events are a brutal reminder that this sport that we love so much is still very dangerous.

"That is why we must all continue to work on safety to try and ensure that incidents like this no longer happen and we in the Scuderia will now focus on this even more than before.

"Everyone in the team sends out thoughts and energy to Juan Manuel as he fights to recover and to the family and loved ones of Anthoine at this terrible time."