Anthoine Hubert: Lewis Hamilton leads tributes to 'hero' F2 driver

"Anthoine is a hero," says Hamilton as tributes pour in following fatal F2 crash at Spa

Last Updated: 31/08/19 7:35pm

The F1 and F2 community has paid a heartfelt tribute to Anthoine Hubert after the French driver died following a crash in the Belgian GP Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hubert was involved in a high-speed accident with Juan-Manuel Correa on Saturday and, after being taken to the circuit's medical centre, the FIA confirmed he passed away at 18:35.

Correa is in a stable condition and being treated at the CHU Liege hospital

Hubert, 22, was a Renault junior and had two F2 victories this year, his rookie season in the feeder series with Arden Motorsport.

"If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe you're hugely mistaken," said F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on Instagram.

"All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that.in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough. Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport.

"Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."

