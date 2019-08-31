Anthoine Hubert: Lewis Hamilton leads tributes to 'hero' F2 driver

The F1 and F2 community has paid a heartfelt tribute to Anthoine Hubert after the French driver died following a crash in the Belgian GP Feature Race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hubert was involved in a high-speed accident with Juan-Manuel Correa on Saturday and, after being taken to the circuit's medical centre, the FIA confirmed he passed away at 18:35.

Anthoine Hubert has died aged 22

Correa is in a stable condition and being treated at the CHU Liege hospital

Rest in peace Anthoine



You will forever be in our hearts pic.twitter.com/rtOBGZDJlQ — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) August 31, 2019

Hubert, 22, was a Renault junior and had two F2 victories this year, his rookie season in the feeder series with Arden Motorsport.

"If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe you're hugely mistaken," said F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on Instagram.

"All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that.in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough. Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport.

"Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."

Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones. #F2 pic.twitter.com/NzLTSfqmqT — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 31, 2019

Can’t believe it, we had the same age, we started racing together and battled on track for years.

All my thoughts goes to his family. Repose en paix Anthoine pic.twitter.com/ud5U7k4UAQ — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) August 31, 2019

I can not believe it. RIP my friend ❤ pic.twitter.com/vuiWBSMuPV — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 31, 2019

Very sad news today here in Spa. Tragic day. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anthoine. https://t.co/hE9fvt6HHU — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 31, 2019

Rest in peace Anthoine... ❤️ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) August 31, 2019

No words. My deepest condolences to Anthoine’s family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GFg1wHfcRD — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) August 31, 2019

Terrible news. RIP Antoine — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 31, 2019

RIP Anthoine. How terrible. Sending thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Anthoine 💔 #racingunited — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) August 31, 2019

Я просто не могу в это поверить! Я знал Антуана по молодёжной академии Рено. Это был молодой, талантливый и очень быстрый пилот. Покойся с миром.

/

Just can’t believe! I knew Anthoine from Renault Junior Academy. He was young, talented and very fast driver. RIP.#BelgianGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/IwMPaMnaBX — Sirotkin Sergey (@sirotkin_sergey) August 31, 2019

Can not believe it. No words can describe this loss. RIP Antoine, my friend. pic.twitter.com/l2EyHsrELR — Nyck de Vries (@nyckdevries) August 31, 2019

I have no words.. We lost one of the best, one of my best friends in the paddock. Antoine the angels will be with you up there. We miss you already. Repose-toi en paix ❤️ pic.twitter.com/seXhymhtYx — Louis Delétraz (@LouisDeletraz) August 31, 2019

I’m lost for words, goodbye my friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/cpAzwwIJmU — Callum Ilott (@callum_ilott) August 31, 2019

Gone far too soon. I can’t believe it. Rest In Peace Anthoine. ❤️

My thoughts and prayers go out to all of his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ul0WBLflSy — Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) August 31, 2019

RIP — Nobu MAT | 松下信治 (@Nobu_Mat13) August 31, 2019

The entire Mercedes family sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anthoine Hubert, and his Arden and Renault teams on this tragic day. — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 31, 2019

Statement from Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal [1/2]:



“It’s almost impossible to find the right words at moments like these, but we are all devastated to hear the tragic news from today’s Formula 2 race." — SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) August 31, 2019

Statement from Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal [2/2]:



“Anthoine was a wonderful person and a tremendous racing talent who had already enjoyed great success in the sport. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and supporters.” — SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) August 31, 2019

It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing learns of the passing of Anthoine Hubert in today’s Formula 2 race. The team sends its heartfelt condolences to Anthoine’s family and loved ones, his colleagues at the Arden team, and the entire F2 community. pic.twitter.com/pfhRS7fBbO — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 31, 2019

From everyone at ROKiT Williams Racing, our thoughts and prayers go out to the colleagues, friends and family of Anthoine Hubert following the tragic news in Spa today. — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) August 31, 2019

Haas F1 Team sends its deepest condolences to Anthoine Hubert’s family following this evening’s tragic news. Our thoughts go out to them as well as Arden, Renault and the FIA F2 community at this time. — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) August 31, 2019

Very sad news regarding Anthoine Hubert.



Our thoughts are with his family. — Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) August 31, 2019

Everyone at the Sauber Junior Team extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Anthoine Hubert, and to our colleagues at Arden, after today’s tragedy at Spa-Francorchamps.@ArdenMotorsport @FIA_F2 @circuitspa — SauberJuniorTeam (@charouzracing) August 31, 2019

It's with great sadness and a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a friend and an amazing competitor. We want to offer our sincerest condolences to Antoine's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/qm05tjT6KP — PREMA (@PREMA_Team) August 31, 2019

Sin palabras. Nuestras más profundas condolencias a familiares y amigos. DEP Anthoine.

—

No words. All our condolences to family and friends. RIP Anthoine. pic.twitter.com/g2LhYPWuNw — Campos Racing (@CamposRacing) August 31, 2019

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Anthoine Hubert. On behalf of the Honda Motor Company, I offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends."



- Toyoharu Tanabe pic.twitter.com/fFhDJvPUyF — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) August 31, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with the family of Anthoine Hubert this evening, along with his friends and all at Arden and the F2 Paddock after he passed away as a result of his injuries from a crash today. Juan Manuel Correa is stable and being treated in hospital. Heartbreaking news — David Croft (@CroftyF1) August 31, 2019

Devastating news from Spa today, the super talented Anthoine Hubert succumbed to his injuries after an accident in today’s F2 race. rest in peace Champion 🙏🏽😢 https://t.co/adDUDPeakI — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) August 31, 2019

Terrible news that we lost a talented driver in ANTHOINE HUBERT here at Spa today. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/CTp3Xc1r38 — Johnny Herbert (@johnnyherbertf1) August 31, 2019

Heartbreaking news that @AnthoineH has succumbed to his injuries. Love and sincere condolences to his poor family. The paddock is in a state of silent shock 💔 — Natalie Pinkham (@NataliePinkham) August 31, 2019

Just the most awful news from Spa. Thoughts and prayers with Anthoine’s family, friends, the Arden-HWA team & everyone at @FIA_F2 at this terrible time. #ripanthoine #f2 — Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) August 31, 2019