Anthoine Hubert: F1 holds minute's silence at Belgian GP

0:56 Remembering Anthoine Hubert. A tribute. Remembering Anthoine Hubert. A tribute.

F1 held a minute's silence ahead of Sunday's Belgian GP in memory of Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life in an accident in Saturday's Formula 2 race at Spa.

A one-minute silence was observed on the grid before both the morning's F3 race and then the afternoon's Grand Prix, with drivers and team personnel from the respective championships joined by members of Hubert's family.

F1 drivers wore black armbands while their cars carried 'Racing for Anthoine' messages in tribute to the Frenchman.

Sunday morning's F2 sprint race was cancelled out of respect.

Heartfelt and emotional tributes have been paid to Hubert, who was aged 22, from across the motorsport world.

Hubert, last year's GP3 champion and a two-time race winner in F2 this year, was described as a "true gentleman" by Renault, who supported his career.

Hubert died after being involved in an accident on the second lap of the F2 feature race.

American Juan Manuel Correa suffered fractures to both of his legs and a minor spinal injury in the crash, and, after undergoing surgery, his media team say he is in a stable condition and resting in intensive care at CHU Liege hospital.

F1's teams and drivers returned to a sombre paddock atmosphere on Sunday with Hubert at the centre of the sport's thoughts.

Today we race.



We do so with the heaviest of hearts, and we carry the memory of Anthoine throughout.



Just like it was for Anthoine, racing is our passion and our dream. It defines us.



So today we race for Anthoine.



And today, and always, we honour him. pic.twitter.com/46MO41C6aT — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2019

As we enter the paddock this morning, our thoughts are with Anthoine.



As we enter the paddock this morning, our thoughts are with Anthoine.

Like our friends and colleagues around us, we are racers and today we will race for him.