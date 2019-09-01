Anthoine Hubert: F1 to hold minute's silence at Belgian GP

F1 will hold a minute's silence ahead of Sunday's Belgian GP in memory of Anthoine Hubert, who lost his life in an accident in Saturday's Formula 2 race at Spa.

A one-minute silence was held on the grid before Sunday morning's F3 race and a second period of silence will be observed at 1.53pm UK time prior to the start of the F1 grand prix, which begins at 2.10pm.

Sunday morning's F2 sprint race was cancelled out of respect, with the F3 event rescheduled for 10am BST. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, a friend and racing contemporary of Hubert, was among those comforting the Frenchman's family before the F3 race.

Heartfelt and emotional tributes have been paid to Hubert from across the motorsport world.

The Frenchman, last year's GP3 champion and a two-time race winner in F2 this year, has been described as a "true gentleman" by Renault, who supported his career.

Hubert died after being involved in an accident on the second lap of the F2 feature race.

American Juan-Manuel Correa suffered fractures to both of his legs and a minor spinal injury, and after undergoing surgery his media team say he is in a stable condition and resting in Intensive Care at CHU Liege hospital.

F1's teams and drivers have returned to a sombre paddock atmosphere on Sunday morning, with Hubert at the centre of the sport's thoughts.

Just like it was for Anthoine, racing is our life and our passion.



It drives and defines every member of our motorsport family.



Today we race - but we do so with the heaviest of hearts, carrying the memory of a life lost too soon. pic.twitter.com/sAXfqqrLGA — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) September 1, 2019

As we enter the paddock this morning, our thoughts are with Anthoine.



Like our friends and colleagues around us, we are racers and today we will race for him. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sBi12lvvhq — McLaren (@McLarenF1) September 1, 2019