Singapore GP: Taking F1 to the Sky

2:48 Craig Slater speaks to Sky F1's Paul Di Resta on the way to Singapore GP, reporting from the plane in a live TV first Craig Slater speaks to Sky F1's Paul Di Resta on the way to Singapore GP, reporting from the plane in a live TV first

We know what happens at the track, but what does the F1 travelling circus get up to on the way to one of 2019's most exotic race locations? In a live TV first, F1 reporter Craig Slater provides an amazing insight from the plane - putting the Sky into Sky Sports ahead of the Singapore GP!

The Singapore GP is exclusively live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend, with our weekend's coverage starting on Thursday before a spectacular race under the lights on Sunday. And Sky Sports News had the flight covered, too.

F1's new generation is rising

Craig, travelling with the Alfa Romeo team, delivered the first live television broadcast from a commercial airliner as he reported from 35,000 feet on-board the Singapore Airlines SQ345, chatting to several team members as they prepare for the race weekend.

Now that the 'European season' is over, the Singapore race around the incredible Marina Bay streets represents the first of seven long-haul events, with the season ending in Abu Dhabi on December 1.

Lewis Hamilton will hope to take another big step towards a sixth world championship this weekend and has a good record in Singapore, but Mercedes are braced for a battle with Red Bull, who should be competitive on their return to a higher-downforce circuit.

"I think it will be a battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton," said Sky F1's Paul Di Resta, who Craig also spoke to during the flight.

"And the best race to gauge this is on is probably Hungary. In Budapest, Max Verstappen qualified on pole position and narrowly missed out on a race win. Can he go one better this weekend?"

