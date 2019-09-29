Russian GP: Lewis Hamilton ends victory wait as Mercedes beat Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton returned to winning ways as Mercedes claimed an unexpected one-two in a Russian GP that fell apart for Ferrari after Sebastian Vettel retired.

In a race that had started in breathless and controversial fashion - Vettel blasted from third on the grid to overtake Hamilton and pole-sitter Charles Leclerc before disregarding initial instructions to let his team-mate back past - Mercedes bided their time, and then pounced on a Virtual Safety Car when an engine fault stopped the German soon after his pit stop.

Hamilton jumped Leclerc as a result and then Valtteri Bottas did likewise, after Ferrari, who had pitted their Monegasque driver just a few laps earlier, had to switch him to the same soft tyres for the final stint. Leclerc finished 1.3s behind Bottas in third.

Hamilton's victory - Mercedes' first since the summer break after a run of three wins for Ferrari - extends his world title lead over Bottas to a season-high 73 points after he also took the fastest-lap bonus point.

There are just 130 points still available over 2019's final five races. Hamilton could win his sixth title as soon as the Mexican GP on October 27 in two races' time.

"What an effort guys," said a jubilant Hamilton over the radio. "That's exactly what we needed. "Never give up."

1:43 Sebastian Vettel gets ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the first lp of the Russian GP. Sebastian Vettel gets ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the first lp of the Russian GP.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen raced solidly to finish fourth from a penalised ninth on the grid, while team-mate Alex Albon surged from the pit lane to an impressive fifth.

Carlos Sainz was sixth for McLaren after a consistent drive to cap a very strong weekend, while Sergio Perez raced well from 11th to seventh for Racing Point.

Russian GP: Top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. Alexander Albon, Red Bull

6. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

7. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

8. Lando Norris, McLaren

9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

1:29 Sebastian Vettel retires from the Russian GP after an unsuspected MGU-K fault on his Ferrari Sebastian Vettel retires from the Russian GP after an unsuspected MGU-K fault on his Ferrari

More to follow…