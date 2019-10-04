F1 2020 testing: Six days of winter running in Spain during February

F1's pre-season testing schedule has been cut from eight to six days for the 2020 season.

With the advent of an additional Grand Prix next year- taking the calendar up to a record 22 races - a "compromise" has been reached with teams whereby the length of the two winter tests will be reduced by one day apiece.

The two three-day tests will continue to be held Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya and take place on February 19-21 and then February 26-28.

No in-season testing will occur in 2020.

The first race of 2020 takes place in Melbourne, Australia on March 15, with the season concluding in Abu Dhabi on November 29.