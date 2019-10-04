F1 News

F1 2020 testing: Six days of winter running in Spain during February

Winter testing at Barcelona cut by two days after race calendar increases to record 22 grands prix next season

Last Updated: 04/10/19 4:23pm

F1's pre-season testing schedule has been cut from eight to six days for the 2020 season.

With the advent of an additional Grand Prix next year- taking the calendar up to a record 22 races - a "compromise" has been reached with teams whereby the length of the two winter tests will be reduced by one day apiece.

The two three-day tests will continue to be held Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya and take place on February 19-21 and then February 26-28.

No in-season testing will occur in 2020.

The first race of 2020 takes place in Melbourne, Australia on March 15, with the season concluding in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

The provisional 2020 F1 calendar

March 15 Australian GP - Melbourne
March 22 Bahrain GP - Sakhir
April 5 Vietnam GP - Hanoi
April 19 Chinese GP - Shanghai
May 3 Dutch GP - Zandvoort
May 10 Spanish GP - Barcelona
May 24 Monaco GP - Monaco
June 7 Azerbaijan GP - Baku
June 14 Canadian GP - Montreal
June 28 French GP - Paul Ricard
July 5 Austrian GP - Spielberg
July 19 British GP - Silverstone
August 2 Hungarian GP - Budapest
August 30 Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps
September 6 Italian GP - Monza
September 20 Singapore GP - Marina Bay
September 27 Russian GP - Sochi
October 11 Japanese GP - Suzuka
October 25 United States GP - Austin
November 1 Mexico City GP - Mexico City
November 15 Brazilian GP - Interlagos
November 29 Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina

