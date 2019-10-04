F1 2020 testing: Six days of winter running in Spain during February
Winter testing at Barcelona cut by two days after race calendar increases to record 22 grands prix next season
By James Galloway
Last Updated: 04/10/19 4:23pm
F1's pre-season testing schedule has been cut from eight to six days for the 2020 season.
With the advent of an additional Grand Prix next year- taking the calendar up to a record 22 races - a "compromise" has been reached with teams whereby the length of the two winter tests will be reduced by one day apiece.
The two three-day tests will continue to be held Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya and take place on February 19-21 and then February 26-28.
No in-season testing will occur in 2020.
The first race of 2020 takes place in Melbourne, Australia on March 15, with the season concluding in Abu Dhabi on November 29.
The provisional 2020 F1 calendar
|March 15
|Australian GP - Melbourne
|March 22
|Bahrain GP - Sakhir
|April 5
|Vietnam GP - Hanoi
|April 19
|Chinese GP - Shanghai
|May 3
|Dutch GP - Zandvoort
|May 10
|Spanish GP - Barcelona
|May 24
|Monaco GP - Monaco
|June 7
|Azerbaijan GP - Baku
|June 14
|Canadian GP - Montreal
|June 28
|French GP - Paul Ricard
|July 5
|Austrian GP - Spielberg
|July 19
|British GP - Silverstone
|August 2
|Hungarian GP - Budapest
|August 30
|Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps
|September 6
|Italian GP - Monza
|September 20
|Singapore GP - Marina Bay
|September 27
|Russian GP - Sochi
|October 11
|Japanese GP - Suzuka
|October 25
|United States GP - Austin
|November 1
|Mexico City GP - Mexico City
|November 15
|Brazilian GP - Interlagos
|November 29
|Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina