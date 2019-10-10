Formula 1 monitoring Typhoon Hagibis ahead of Japanese GP

Formula 1 officials say they are "closely monitoring" Typhoon Hagibis and its potential impact on the Japanese GP, with changes to the weekend's timetable a possibility.

The super typhoon is set to hit Japan's east coast on Saturday and two Rugby World Cup matches on that day - England vs France and New Zealand vs Italy - have been cancelled as the country braces itself for extreme winds and heavy rain.

When's the Japanese GP on Sky?

Final practice and qualifying for the Japanese GP are due to take place on Saturday in Suzuka, and F1 says it is trying to "minimise disruption" to the schedule amid concerns about the storm.

"The FIA, Formula 1, Suzuka Circuit and the Japanese Automobile Federation are closely monitoring Typhoon Hagibis and its potential impact on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix," an F1 statement read.

"Every effort is being made to minimise disruption to the Formula 1 timetable, however the safety of the fans, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit remains the top priority.

"All parties will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates in due course."

No provision has yet been set in the event of the typhoon causing disruption, but one potential alteration to the F1 timetable would be moving qualifying to Sunday morning before the race.

Qualifying has been postponed until the Sunday twice before in Japan due to typhoons, in 2004 and 2010.

Suzuka is further south than Tokyo and Toyota - where the cancelled Rugby World Cup matches were due to take place - but current forecasts predict poor weather on Saturday before an improvement on Sunday.

