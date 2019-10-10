Japanese GP: Charles Leclerc says all 'clear' with Ferrari after Russia

Charles Leclerc insists "everything is clear now" inside Ferrari in the wake of the Sochi team orders controversy with Sebastian Vettel.

In a race which ultimately fell apart for the Scuderia in Russia a fortnight ago, when Mercedes finished first and second, Ferrari found their team tactics called into question after what emerged as a pre-arranged plan for polesitter Leclerc to 'tow' Vettel at the start caused radio consternation among the drivers after the start.

Leclerc said team boss Mattia Binotto held separate talks with both him and Vettel in the days after Russia, and that there were no problems moving forward into Suzuka this weekend.

"There were some misunderstandings from the car, but we've had a discussion and everything is clear now," said Leclerc in the Drivers' Press Conference ahead of the Japanese GP.

"It felt like it was a huge deal from the outside - which it definitely wasn't - but now everything is fine."

Asked what was not clear, Leclerc replied: "That's clear from the beginning of the season, we need to obey team orders.

"What is clear is that the situation wasn't clear for both of the drivers starting the race. So that's the most important [thing]. We spoke about it and will make sure this situation doesn't happen again in the future."

