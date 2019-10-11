Haas chief Guenther Steiner fined over Russian GP radio criticism

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner has been fined by stewards for causing "moral injury" to officials in a radio outburst at a steward following the Russian GP last month.

At the request of the Sochi stewards, Steiner was summoned to stewards in Japan on Friday to explain his post-race comments to Kevin Magnussen after the Dane was given a five-second time penalty in Sochi and lost a position in the order as a result.

Steiner said his criticism "happened in the heat of the moment after a hotly contested race by his drivers" and that "he regretted his choice of words used at the time".

He also confirmed "his comment was related only to a single Steward of the Russian Grand Prix panel", but that "he did not intend for his words to reflect unfavourably on the FIA officials of the event and the championship".

Stewards handed Steiner a fine of €7,500 (£6,635) and warned him about future conduct.

"The affected radio communication as transmitted at the time is an insult to the Stewards of the event and calls into question both the skills and the integrity of those Stewards," read an FIA statement.

"Such statements harm the reputation of motorsport in general, the FIA in particular, and call into question the professionalism of the officials of the FIA. While any factual criticism of Steward panel decisions is always welcomed in private discussions with that panel, public personal attacks against individual officials are totally inappropriate and will not be accepted.

"The wording used by Mr. Steiner has caused moral injury to FIA officials, was prejudicial to the interests of motorsport and therefore shall be deemed to be a breach of the rules as defined in Articles 12 1.1.c and 12.1.1.f of the International Sporting Code."

