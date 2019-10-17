Kimi Raikkonen being Kimi Raikkonen: Watch classic moments

2:28 Kimi Raikkonen has turned 40 and here we celebrate some of his best and funniest on and off-track F1 moments. Kimi Raikkonen has turned 40 and here we celebrate some of his best and funniest on and off-track F1 moments.

There’s no one in Formula 1 quite like Kimi Raikkonen.

The Finn has achieved plenty of success over the best part of two decades in the sport - one world championship, 21 wins and 103 podiums - but it's the unambiguous style that has gone with his racing which has earned him such a cult worldwide following.

So, as the Iceman celebrates his 40th birthday, we recall some of his most famous and fun moments…

'That animal running around… I don't know what they're called'

0:50 Kimi on animals... Kimi on animals...

Raikkonen showed he wasn't too familiar with the exact names of the local wildlife during practice for the Canadian GP earlier this year…

'Did you win the championship?'

0:21 Kimi on mathematics... Kimi on mathematics...

Fresh from his first F1 victory for more than 100 races at last year's US GP, Kimi showed he wasn't completely on top of the wider permutations as far as the world championship and Lewis Hamilton were concerned...

'I'm just going to spend two years there and not be happy'

2:22 Kimi on media questions... Kimi on media questions...

The Iceman famously has his own unique press conference style - as his response to questions about why he was joining Alfa Romeo perfectly demonstrated!

'He was leading the race, Kimi'

"How did we end up behind Bottas?!" 😡



"...He was leading the race Kimi..." 😂



Reply with your favourite Kimi team radio quote! 📻👇 pic.twitter.com/ABzxGUPxkB — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 17, 2019

Which Mercedes was Kimi Raikkonen in front of in the 2017 Russian GP? It definitely wasn't the one he thought it was…

'It's lights out and away we mow'

Kimi on lawnmowers... Kimi on lawnmowers...

A Sky F1 all-time classic featuring Kimi, as he shows our own team he's just as fast driving an uncompromising lawnmower as he is a pristine F1 car…

'Excuse me, does anyone know the way back to the race track?'

Kimi on dead ends... Kimi on dead ends...

Where possible, make a U-turn...Raikkonen has to go the long way around as he attempts to rejoin the track in his Lotus during a crazy 2012 Brazilian GP.

