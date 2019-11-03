F1 VOTE: Will Lewis Hamilton beat Michael Schumacher's title record?

After clinching the 2019 Drivers' Championship, Lewis Hamilton is now only one title away from Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven.

Schumacher's benchmark, set in 2004 at the height of his and Ferrari's domination of F1, was at the time considered somewhat insurmountable, given no driver had ever won more than five titles up to that point.

But, 15 years on, Hamilton has moved just one away from the record.

"I'm filled with so much emotion. It's an honour to be up here with those greats," said Hamilton, who tied Juan-Manuel Fangio's five titles in 2018.

So, will he now go on to beat the great Schumacher in the years ahead before he retires?

Have your say using the interactive poll below...