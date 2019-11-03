Valtteri Bottas wins United States GP, but Lewis Hamilton wins title

1:06 Valtteri Bottas overtakes Lewis Hamilton to win the United States GP. Valtteri Bottas overtakes Lewis Hamilton to win the United States GP.

Valtteri Bottas took an impressive United States GP victory after overtaking Lewis Hamilton in the closing laps - but could not prevent his team-mate from clinching his sixth F1 title in Texas.

Despite starting fifth, Hamilton was determined to claim the 2019 crown in style with another race win and although he was leading until Lap 52 of 56 after a superb drive, Bottas made use of his fresher tyres in the other Mercedes to hunt him down.

Hamilton, needing only to finish eighth to wrap up the championship, finished second - but this was another fitting performance on the day he moved to within one title of F1 record-holder Michael Schumacher.

"I can't believe it," said an emotional Hamilton. "I really can't believe it."

Bottas had to win the race to have any chance of extending the title battle and brilliantly held up his end of the bargain. Unfortunately for him, Hamilton also did more than enough.

"It was an outstanding drive from both Mercedes drivers," stated Sky F1's Martin Brundle.

Max Verstappen fought hard and finished just behind Hamilton in third, though Red Bull didn't quite have the pace of Mercedes.

But they were still far more competitive than Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel started second but quickly dropped back to seventh, and then retired from the race after a bizarre suspension failure running over the COTA kerbs.

Charles Leclerc was fourth and took a fastest lap point - but finished an alarming 47s off the lead.

Alex Albon collided with Carlos Sainz at the start and both drivers recovered into the top-10, while Daniel Ricciardo led Lando Norris in the battle for sixth.

Daniil Kvyat was 10th, but is under investigation for a last-lap clash with Sergio Perez.

United States GP Race Result

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Alex Albon, Red Bull

6. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

7. Lando Norris, McLaren

8. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

9. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

10. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

More to follow...

