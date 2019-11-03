Lewis Hamilton F1 2019 world champion: Nico Rosberg hails 'unbelievable' sixth title

Nico Rosberg has hailed Lewis Hamilton's "unbelievable" achievement of becoming a six-time world champion.

Hamilton moved just one behind Michael Schumacher's record haul of seven titles after a second-place finish at the US GP put him out of reach of team-mate and race winner Valtteri Bottas with two grands prix remaining in 2019.

Rosberg, the 2016 world champion and only driver to finish a season ahead of Hamilton in the hybrid era, was full of praise for his former team-mate.

"He is absolutely incredible," Rosberg told Sky Sports F1.

"We raced each other when we were 13 and 14 years old - we were best friends, we used to go on holiday together and dream big, one day in Formula 1 fighting for championships.

"But six world championships? That's just unbelievable."

Rosberg continued: "We saw all of Lewis' class out there today. He took the strategy into his own hands and maybe did a better strategy than the team was recommending him and almost got that win.

"It was a phenomenal attempt to try and get that win. He really did fantastically, lost out a little bit to Valtteri but a completely deserved sixth title in amazing fashion."

Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes runs until the end of next season, while he spoke in the week of wanting to be a "pioneer" heading into F1's new rules era from 2021.

His tally of 83 race wins is just eight behind Schumacher's all-time record of 91, and Rosberg expects Hamilton to soon be the sport's greatest driver.

"He's now closing in on becoming the greatest of all-time, and who would have thought that was even possible, for someone to even reach Michael Schumacher."

