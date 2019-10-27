Lewis Hamilton on brink of 2019 F1 title and sets up US GP glory

Lewis Hamilton is now just four points away from clinching his sixth F1 world championship, with the Mercedes driver on course to win the crown at next Sunday's United States GP.

Hamilton's brilliant victory from third on the grid in Mexico was not quite sufficient for him to wrap things up with three races to spare, with sole challenger Valtteri Bottas doing just enough by finishing third.

But Hamilton is very nearly there.

"I don't mind [waiting for the championship]," said Hamilton. "I love racing and I take it one race at a time.

"This is a race I've wanted to win for some time so I'm incredibly humbled by today's opportunity."

How Hamilton is champion in Austin

The Mercedes driver now leads Bottas by 74 points with a maximum of 52 left available after next weekend.

Bottas must win in Austin to have any chance of taking the title battle on to Brazil, F1 2019's penultimate round.

And even were Bottas to take the maximum 26 points for victory and fastest lap in Austin, Hamilton would require just an eighth-place finish to settle the championship in his favour.

If Bottas finishes second or lower, Hamilton is guaranteed the title.

Further complicating matters for Bottas is the fact that his Mercedes team-mate has proved nearly unbeatable at the Circuit of the Americas.

Hamilton has won five of the seven races there, with his 2015 success also sealing his third world crown.

