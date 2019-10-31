Max Verstappen's 'hard' driving fine by Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas

3:05 Craig Slater reports from Hollywood Boulevard, where Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo were among the drivers putting on a show for F1's American fans. Craig Slater reports from Hollywood Boulevard, where Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo were among the drivers putting on a show for F1's American fans.

Daniel Ricciardo and Valtteri Bottas believe there is nothing wrong with Max Verstappen's strong style of driving.

After being involved in clashes with both Mercedes drivers in last weekend's Mexican GP, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, F1's most decorated current drivers, said they both give the Dutchman "extra space" in battle to avoid collisions.

But speaking to Sky Sports News at F1's Hollywood street demonstration, where Verstappen was also in attendance, two of the Dutchman's other 2019 rivals said they saw nothing wrong with the 22-year-old's approach.

Ricciardo was team-mate to Verstappen for three years at Red Bull and the now-Renault driver said: "Sometimes you're aware, sometimes you're not [who you are racing]. There have been times where you've been so focused on the battle and in the moment that you don't even know what driver you're actually fighting against on the grid.

"At the start maybe if you know some drivers are alongside you, you might be a bit more…but, I don't know.

"I like Max, I like the way that he races. He races hard and I'd rather go up against someone like him than someone who's less keen or interested in defending or attacking."

Verstappen sustained a puncture while overtaking Bottas in a bold move in the early stages of the race in Mexico, but the Finn said he did not have any issues with the seven-time race winner's style.

"I think it's a bit overblown. He's had some really, really good races and good overtakes. Good hard racing and fair racing," said Bottas to SSN at the LA fan event ahead of this weekend's United States GP in Austin, Texas.

"Then sometimes one thing like this can just make the stories bigger than they are.

"He is an aggressive driver, and it's fine. Obviously every driver behaves differently and you always treat every driver differently on track. That's fine - it would be boring if we all were the same."

