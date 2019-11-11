Brazilian GP live on Sky Sports F1: When and how to watch

It's iconic, fast, and often chaotic - and the Brazilian GP is live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend as the 2019 season draws to a close.

Interlagos has played host to its fair share of crackers over the years, particularly in 2008 and 2012, while last year's race was filled with controversy after Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon's clash on and off the track.

Lewis Hamilton heads to Sao Paulo on the back of clinching his sixth title, and he will be looking to finish off a historic year on a high.

The key times for the weekend on Sky Sports F1 are:

Qualifying starts at 6pm on Saturday, with build-up from 5pm

The race, simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event, starts at 5.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 3.30pm

How to watch with Sky Sports F1

There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.

Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1.

For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £9.99 and watch Sunday's Grand Prix.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

Brazilian GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday, November 14

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

6pm: Welcome To The Weekend

Friday, November 15

1.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice One Build-up

2pm: Brazilian GP Practice One

5.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice Two Build-up

6pm: Brazilian GP Practice Two

Saturday, November 16

2.45pm: Brazilian GP Practice Three Build-up

3pm: Brazilian GP Practice Three

5pm: Brazilian GP Qualifying Build-up

6pm: Brazilian GP Qualifying

7.45pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, November 17

3.30pm: Brazilian GP Pit-Lane Live (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

4.30pm: Brazilian GP On The Grid (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

5.10pm: THE 2019 BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX (Simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

7pm: Brazilian GP Paddock Live

8pm: The Notebook

8.30pm: Brazilian GP Highlights

9.30pm: Brazilian GP Best Bits

Don't miss the rest of the Formula 1 season on Sky Sports F1. Find out more here to subscribe