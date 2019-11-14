Lewis Hamilton able to make more F1 history in final two races of 2019

Lewis Hamilton's quest for a sixth F1 drivers' championship may be over, but the final two races of the 2019 season still present the Mercedes driver with opportunities for more success.

From the outright seasonal records still within his grasp in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, to the personal-best milestones he can achieve, there's still more than just pride to play for…

Highest season points tally

F1 record - 408; Hamilton in 2019 - 381

Hamilton can raise for the bar in terms of points scored over a season for the second successive campaign. Currently on 381 points for 2019, Hamilton is 27 away from the record he took last year from Sebastian Vettel's 2013 season.

Season-by-season points tallies can only sensibly be compared from 2010, when the current format was introduced with 25 points for a win and points to 10th place, and so Hamilton can certainly set a new high for the decade.

Most podium finishes for a season

F1 record - 17; Hamilton in 2019 - 16

A record Hamilton jointly holds, but which he can now take outright with top-three finishes in both Brazil and Abu Dhabi. The record of 17 was first set by Michael Schumacher in 2002 and that statistic will remain one of F1's most remarkable achievements given the season then only consisted of 17 races, giving the German an unsurpassable 100 per cent podium strike rate.

But with F1's subsequent lengthening of the calendar giving more opportunities for dominant drivers to equal or surpass the outright number, Vettel first reached 17 in a 19-race 2011 season with Hamilton since doing so on three occasions (2015, 2016, 2018) with the schedule now at 21 events.

Most races led in a season

F1 record -18; Hamilton in 2019 - 17

Australia and Italy are the only two races so far this year that Hamilton has not led for at least one lap, moving him within one of Vettel's record of 18 races led in a season from 2013.

Matching two points records

Two years ago, Hamilton became the second driver after Schumacher to score points in every round of a season's world championship. With a 19/19 hit rate this year, he can become the first driver to do so on two separate occasions - this time in 21 events.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's current run of consecutive points finishes is 31 dating back to last year's British GP, within two of his own outright record of 33 set in 2016-2018.

Hamilton's most wins in a season

Hamilton's best - 11; Hamilton in 2019 - 10

Although the most wins in a single season (13, jointly held by Schumacher and Vettel) is out of Hamilton's reach for 2019, he can pass still pass his own personal-best tally of 11.

The Mercedes driver won 11 times in both 2014 and 2018, having now reached at least 10 wins for five of the last six seasons.

Setting up 2020's record attempts

Eight victories adrift of the German legend's haul of 91 wins, and just five more podiums away from Schumacher's record 155, Hamilton still has time to take a couple of steps closer to these landmarks in the final weeks of F1 2019 before attempting to overhaul both in 2020.

Then there's also that small matter of a record-equalling seventh world championship attempt to attend to when next season rolls around...

