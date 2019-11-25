Abu Dhabi GP: When and how to watch live on Sky Sports F1
Don't miss the final F1 race of 2019 live from Abu Dhabi! Saturday's qualifying is at 1pm, with Sunday's race underway from 1.10pm
Last Updated: 25/11/19 4:01pm
Ready for the final Formula 1 action of 2019?
Step forward the Abu Dhabi GP, the venue for this season's final act. Ten years on from F1's debut in the UAE, and the Yas Marina Circuit remains one of the sport's most spectacular venues.
And after the chaos and unpredictability of Brazil, which featured TWO podium debutants, who is going to finish F1 2019 on a high in the desert amid the twilight conditions of Sunday's race?
The key LIVE times for the 2019 Abu Dhabi GP on Sky Sports F1 are:
- Qualifying begins at 1pm on Saturday, with build-up from midday
- The Race starts at 1.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am
How to watch with Sky Sports F1
There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.
Sky F1's Abu Dhabi GP schedule
Thursday, November 28
1pm: Drivers' Press Conference
3pm: Welcome to the Weekend
Friday, November 29
7.25am: F2 Practice (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
8.45am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
12pm: The Brundles race the Nordschleife
12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
1pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
2.55pm: F2 Qualifying (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
3.30pm: The Story So Far (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday, November 30
9.45am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three build-up
10am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three
11.10am: Paddock Walkabout
11.30am: The Brundles race the Nordschleife
12pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up
1pm: ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING
2.40pm: F2 Race One
3.45pm: The F1 Show
Sunday, December 1
9.20am: F2 Race Two
11.30am: Abu Dhabi GP Pit Lane Live
12.30pm: Abu Dhabi GP On The Grid
1.10pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX LIVE!
3pm: Abu Dhabi GP Paddock Live
4pm: Abu Dhabi GP Notebook
5pm: Abu Dhabi GP highlights
6pm: Abu Dhabi GP best bits
6.30pm: Abu Dhabi GP race replay