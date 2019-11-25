Abu Dhabi GP: When and how to watch live on Sky Sports F1

Ready for the final Formula 1 action of 2019?

Step forward the Abu Dhabi GP, the venue for this season's final act. Ten years on from F1's debut in the UAE, and the Yas Marina Circuit remains one of the sport's most spectacular venues.

And after the chaos and unpredictability of Brazil, which featured TWO podium debutants, who is going to finish F1 2019 on a high in the desert amid the twilight conditions of Sunday's race?

The key LIVE times for the 2019 Abu Dhabi GP on Sky Sports F1 are:

Qualifying begins at 1pm on Saturday, with build-up from midday

The Race starts at 1.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am

How to watch with Sky Sports F1

There are a host of ways to watch the 2019 season live with Sky Sports F1 - for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The channel is the home of live and exclusive F1, with every race, qualifying and practice session shown.

Click here to subscribe or upgrade to Sky Sports F1.

For non-subscribers, Sky Sports F1 is accessible through a NOW TV pass. Get a Day Pass to Sky Sports for £9.99 and watch Sunday's Grand Prix.

Sky F1 subscribers will also be able to tune in to watch the channel's coverage on Sky Go while every track session will also be available to watch on the Sky Sports App via Race Control.

iOS users: Download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: Download the Sky Sports app from the Play Store

Want to catch-up? Highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published On Demand.

3:30 Kevin Magnussen takes Ted Kravitz through his Haas F1 cockpit, showing off all the important components needed to operate an F1 car. Kevin Magnussen takes Ted Kravitz through his Haas F1 cockpit, showing off all the important components needed to operate an F1 car.

Sky F1's Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Thursday, November 28

1pm: Drivers' Press Conference

3pm: Welcome to the Weekend

Friday, November 29

7.25am: F2 Practice (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

8.45am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

12pm: The Brundles race the Nordschleife

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two build-up (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

1pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

2.55pm: F2 Qualifying (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)

3.30pm: The Story So Far (simulcast on Sky Sports Main Event)



Saturday, November 30

9.45am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three build-up

10am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three

11.10am: Paddock Walkabout

11.30am: The Brundles race the Nordschleife

12pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING

2.40pm: F2 Race One

3.45pm: The F1 Show

Sunday, December 1

9.20am: F2 Race Two

11.30am: Abu Dhabi GP Pit Lane Live

12.30pm: Abu Dhabi GP On The Grid

1.10pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX LIVE!

3pm: Abu Dhabi GP Paddock Live

4pm: Abu Dhabi GP Notebook

5pm: Abu Dhabi GP highlights

6pm: Abu Dhabi GP best bits

6.30pm: Abu Dhabi GP race replay