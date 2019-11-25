Lewis Hamilton on how he is trying to be 'the best person I can'

Lewis Hamilton says he is aiming to have a similar "positive impact" to his hero Ayrton Senna, as he spoke about how he wants to inspire the younger generation.

With a combined 23.5m followers on social media, Hamilton is one of the world's most-known and popular sportspeople.

And the six-time world champion says he wants to put that status to good use.

"I am trying to have a positive impact," Hamilton was quoted as saying by PA Media at an event in Monaco.

"I looked at Ayrton Senna. He was a star in the sky and I want to somehow get up there.

"It is important to find people like that and that is what I am trying to be.

"If you look at young kids they are pure spirits. We are not born to hate or have negativity in our hearts.

"That is something we learn over time. It is passed to us by our parents, and whatever issues they have going on, and through people you interact with.

"It is always really important to stay true to your core values, and I am really fortunate that I have this amazing platform, that I never thought I would have. I am trying to be the best person I can."

3:24 Lewis Hamilton light-heartedly compares the stressful situations around signing a new contract as 'going into the ring' Lewis Hamilton light-heartedly compares the stressful situations around signing a new contract as 'going into the ring'

Having become just the second person in history to win at least six world drivers' titles, Hamilton is potentially just one more year away from tying Michael Schumacher as the most successful F1 driver of all time.

The 34-year-old is also in line to overhaul Schumacher's record for the most race wins in 2020.

But while Hamilton says "racing has given my life purpose" and he would not change the sacrifices he has made to get to the top, he says he will never allow the sport to completely consume his life.

"There are the drivers and athletes who train all day, every day, too much, they're too focused, they're too intense," explained Hamilton.

"I read this book, The Alchemist, and I liked the story. There is this kid who meets the King. The King says to him: 'I don't have time for you right this second, but take this spoon with a drop of oil. I want you to go round to my house, enjoy it, and come back to me later. But don't drop any of the oil'.

"So, the kid goes around focusing on making sure he doesn't drop any of the oil, and when he comes back, the King asks him: 'Did you see my great sculptures? Did you see my great paintings?' And the kid says he didn't because he was too focused on the spoon.

"That spoke a lot to me. You can focus so much on your career, and doing the perfect job, that you miss the world and your whole life can go by."

The last race of the 2019 F1 season takes place in Abu Dhabi on December 1, and will be exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.