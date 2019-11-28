Valtteri Bottas to start at back of Abu Dhabi GP grid for Mercedes

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP from the back of the grid after collecting rare engine penalties for F1's world champions.

The Finn suffered Mercedes' only mechanical-related retirement of the season at the last race in Brazil and that has resulted in the team installing a fresh power unit for the season finale.

The changes take Bottas over the allowed engine limit for the season.

NEWS: @ValtteriBottas will take a fresh Power Unit for this weekend’s #AbuDhabiGP



As a result, he’ll take a penalty and will start from the back of the grid.



Looks like we’ve got some passing to do on Sunday, VB! 👊 pic.twitter.com/DHG7idmVns — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) November 28, 2019

His back-row start will be the first time a Mercedes driver has started a race from outside the top six all year.

Bottas, a four-time race winner in 2019, is already guaranteed to finish second to team-mate Lewis Hamilton in this year's Drivers' Championship - the 30-year-old's best-career finish.

More to follow...

The last race of the 2019 F1 season takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and will be exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.