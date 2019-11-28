Valtteri Bottas to start at back of Abu Dhabi GP grid for Mercedes
Engline penalties send Mercedes driver to the back for F1's finale
Last Updated: 28/11/19 10:21am
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP from the back of the grid after collecting rare engine penalties for F1's world champions.
The Finn suffered Mercedes' only mechanical-related retirement of the season at the last race in Brazil and that has resulted in the team installing a fresh power unit for the season finale.
The changes take Bottas over the allowed engine limit for the season.
NEWS: @ValtteriBottas will take a fresh Power Unit for this weekend’s #AbuDhabiGP— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) November 28, 2019
As a result, he’ll take a penalty and will start from the back of the grid.
Looks like we’ve got some passing to do on Sunday, VB! 👊 pic.twitter.com/DHG7idmVns
His back-row start will be the first time a Mercedes driver has started a race from outside the top six all year.
Bottas, a four-time race winner in 2019, is already guaranteed to finish second to team-mate Lewis Hamilton in this year's Drivers' Championship - the 30-year-old's best-career finish.
More to follow...
The last race of the 2019 F1 season takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and will be exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.