F1 News

News

Valtteri Bottas to start at back of Abu Dhabi GP grid for Mercedes

Engline penalties send Mercedes driver to the back for F1's finale

Last Updated: 28/11/19 10:21am

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP from the back of the grid after collecting rare engine penalties for F1's world champions.

The Finn suffered Mercedes' only mechanical-related retirement of the season at the last race in Brazil and that has resulted in the team installing a fresh power unit for the season finale.

The changes take Bottas over the allowed engine limit for the season.

His back-row start will be the first time a Mercedes driver has started a race from outside the top six all year.

Bottas, a four-time race winner in 2019, is already guaranteed to finish second to team-mate Lewis Hamilton in this year's Drivers' Championship - the 30-year-old's best-career finish.

Also See:

More to follow...

The last race of the 2019 F1 season takes place in Abu Dhabi this weekend, and will be exclusively live on Sky Sports F1.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK