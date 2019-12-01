Ferrari's Charles Leclerc faces post-race Abu Dhabi GP investigation

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari is under a post-race investigation at the Abu Dhabi GP for an alleged fuel discrepancy.

Leclerc finished the race on the podium in third place, but stewards had already set a post-race summit before the race had begun.

A technical report issued by the FIA some 40 minutes before the season's final race said there was a "significant difference" between the amount of fuel in the car and that declared by Ferrari before Leclerc left the pit lane to go to the grid.

Stewards have said it will be investigated after the season-ending race, where Leclerc started third on the grid.

"The fuel declaration of car number 16 was checked before the car left the pit-lane," read the FIA statement.

"There was a significant difference between the declaration of the team and the amount of fuel inside the car.

"As this is non in compliance with TD/12-19 I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

Following the race, Leclerc replied when asked if he thought he would keep third: "For now I have no idea. I have no details on it."

