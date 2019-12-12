Ferrari confirm 'early' launch of 2020 Formula 1 car

Ferrari will launch their 2020 car on February 11 - eight days before the start of winter testing - and say they consider themselves the "challengers" rather than favourites for next year's title.

The Scuderia became the first team to confirm their launch plans for next season, with team boss Mattia Binotto expecting their new challenger to be the first 2020 car revealed.

The first of two three-day winter tests begins on February 19 at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya. Ferrari have tended to unveil their car a matter of days before the start of pre-season track running.

"We will launch the car very early. I think we will be the earliest," Binotto told reporters at Ferrari's Christmas media lunch.

"The reason why we are anticipating the launch and the unveiling and then moving on is we must see some dyno homologations before going to Barcelona.

"We are launching the car on the 11th of February 2020, but again, because soon after we've got an intense program of benches before to go to Barcelona 2020."

Ferrari have vowed to address the weaknesses of this year's car - especially its downforce levels, which they admit will increase drag and reduce their straight-line advantage.

But Binotto also said that their 2019-leading power unit will undergo "significant" architectural changes in order to make further improvements.

The Scuderia claimed only one fewer pole position than runaway champions Mercedes in 2019, yet the success of their car in race conditions was largely track specific - with the team finishing the season 43 seconds behind Mercedes in the Abu Dhabi GP.

"We didn't have the best car in 2019, Abu Dhabi is straightforward," said Binotto.

"So, we cannot be the favourites. The ones that won the championship this year, the ones that won the last titles are setting the bar and are having the fastest car by the end of the season.

"So we are, eventually, the challenger. That's where we are positioning ourselves."